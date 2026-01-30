South Street Seaport Museum Reveals Full Line Up Of Valentine’s Day Offerings

South Street Seaport Museum announces a robust schedule of Valentine's Day offerings beginning February 7, 2026. Activities include Valentine Like a Sailor, Print Your Own Valentine's Day Card, and Queer History: Walt Whitman's Secret Loves.

Valentine Like a Sailor

February 7, 8 | 11am, 1pm, 3pm | 14 Fulton Street | $5 | Book Here

Bring 19th century maritime craft tradition to your handmade valentine with the Seaport Museum! As you create a special holiday trinket, this 90-minute workshop explores the unique history of Sailors' Valentines-timeless tokens of love and friendship.

Historically, these small wooden boxes were given by seafarers to their wives, sweethearts, daughters, and loved ones when they returned from a long voyage. The small boxes open to reveal sentimental messages surrounded with intricate mosaics of shells and found objects arranged in exquisite geometric patterns and motifs such as hearts, anchors, and flowers.

Using beads, buttons, and shells, families and friends of all ages are invited to the Seaport Museum where we'll continue the tradition together in this hands-on workshop. Preregistration is encouraged to join this very popular event. Walkups will be accommodated as possible. Supplies are available on a first-come, first-served basis, and you're welcome to bring any materials you'd like to use for your Valentine. Space is limited. Due to the use of small pieces, this activity is best suited for children ages 5 and up.

Print Your Own Valentine's Day Card

﻿February 9 | 12-2pm | 207 Water Street | Free | Book Here

Add a personal touch to your valentine and print your own card at Bowne & Co. using the Seaport Museum's working collection of 19th century historical printing equipment. In this drop-in mini-workshop, you are invited to get hands-on with the printing process and will get to see how the professional designers at Bowne utilize the Museum's collection in their work. While you're at the Museum, check out the wide array of unique products available at the Bowne & Co. gift emporium right next door to find something special for your valentine.

Want to include your special someone in the experience? Invite them to join in the festivities and attend the program together. If you want to expand your visit, you can also sign up for one of the Sunday slots of the Valentine Like a Sailor workshop. Preregistration is encouraged. Walkups will be accommodated as possible. Anyone ages 12 and up is welcome. All participants get to take home the items they print.

Queer History: Walt Whitman's Secret Loves

Saturday, February 14 | 3pm | 213 Water Street | $10 | Book Here

Spend Valentine's Day afternoon at the Seaport Museum with the Walt Whitman Initiative for a special Queer History program celebrating love, poetry, and connection. Come discover Walt Whitman's secret loves as we delve into 12 deeply personal poems that Whitman wrote in a handmade notebook he titled Live Oak, with Moss.

Co-authors of Live Oak, with Moss (Abrams, 2019)-Caldecott Medal-winning illustrator Brian Selznick and Whitman scholar and Walt Whitman Initiative President Karen Karbiener-will place these poems in historical context, exploring Whitman's intimate reflections on love, desire, and connection. Written decades before the term "homosexual" entered common usage, the poems express Whitman's affection for other men with honesty and vulnerability.

Revolutionary for their time in both theme and emotional candor, these poems remained hidden from the public for more than a century-a secret chapter of literary and queer history waiting to be rediscovered. Join us for this thoughtful and moving Valentine's Day program that invites reflection on love.

Whether you bring your special someone or come solo, preregistration is encouraged. Walkups will be accommodated as possible. All guests will receive a special Valentine keepsake from the Seaport Museum printed at Bowne & Co., the Museum's 19th century-style letterpress print shop. While you're at the Museum, check out the wide array of unique products available at the Bowne & Co. gift emporium right next door to find something unique for your valentine.

Access to the historic ships and exhibition galleries at the Seaport Museum is not included with these events. If you would like to explore more that the Museum has to offer, book in advance or ask Museum staff about admission tickets when you check in. Museum admission tickets grant access to the 1885 tall ship Wavertree and 1908 lightship Ambrose at Pier 16 as well as all current exhibitions on view in the introduction galleries inside Schermerhorn Row located at 12 Fulton Street. Admission tickets also include entry to the three-floor exhibition Maritime City in A.A. Thomson & Co. located at 213 Water Street.