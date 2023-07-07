South Street Seaport Museum Hosts New Free Monthly Series 'Sea Chanteys For Work At Sea' On The 1885 Tall Ship Wavertree

The workshops will take place on July 16th and August 20th, at 12pm, 1pm, and 3pm.

By: Jul. 07, 2023

POPULAR

4 Broadway Shows Close Today Photo 1 4 Broadway Shows Close Today
What's the Longest and Shortest Broadway Musical? Photo 2 What's the Longest and Shortest Broadway Musical?
Photos: BACK TO THE FUTURE on Broadway First Look Photo 3 Photos: BACK TO THE FUTURE on Broadway First Look
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 7/2/23 Photo 4 Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 7/2/23

South Street Seaport Museum Hosts New Free Monthly Series 'Sea Chanteys For Work At Sea' On The 1885 Tall Ship Wavertree

South Street Seaport Museum announces Sea Chanteys for Work at Sea, a series of captivating free performances in a drop-in mini-workshop that explores the rich musical tradition of sea chanteys––songs used by old-time sailors to facilitate their work at sea. These catchy rhythms served as a unifying force during various tasks like hauling on lines and engaging in labor that required synchronized effort and heave-hos. The workshops will take place on July 16th and August 20th, at 12pm, 1pm, and 3pm.

Step aboard the 1885 tall ship Wavertree, where the knowledgeable chantey singer and educator Chris Koldewey will guide participants to different parts of the vessel. Through interactive demonstrations, he will showcase how these songs were sung while working with halyards, at the capstan, winch, and more.

No registration required. This engaging program is offered free of charge with General Admission and will be conducted throughout the day. Workshops will repeat at 12pm, 1pm, and 3pm. You can stay for the full workshop or just drop in as you explore Wavertree. Discover the enchanting songs of the sea and learn how they not only enhanced work efficiency but also brought joy to old-time sailors. seaportmuseum.org/chanteys-at-work

Extend Your Visit

This activity is included in your Pay What You Wish General Admission ticket to the Seaport Museum. General Admission includes access to three exhibitions on view at 12 Fulton Street as well as a walk through Wavertree at whatever price is right for you––free in-person admission, the full ticket price, or any amount in between. seaportmuseum.org/general-admission

About the Speaker

Born into a family with a rich maritime history, Chris Koldewey's lullabies as a child were songs of the sea. He was raised by the water on the north shore of Long Island, and was exposed to a wonderful enclave of traditional folk music presented there. The maritime traditions came to fruition when, 22 years ago, he began work at Mystic Seaport with their Chantey Department. Returning the traditional songs to a facsimile of their jobs, and the wealth of knowledge of the folks working at the museum, as well as the wonderful resources available, proved to be a huge step in his development as a performer. He has never been able to divorce the chanteys from an image of their specific jobs since. Further contributions, and fulfillment of lifelong ambitions, were realized when he was able to sail the two Barks, Picton Castle and Charles W. Morgan, and was honored to chantey at sea, on both.



RELATED STORIES

1
Review Roundup: UNCLE VANYA, Starring David Cromer Photo
Review Roundup: UNCLE VANYA, Starring David Cromer

Tony and Olivier-winning OHenry Productions just celebrated opening night of its hyper-intimate production of Uncle Vanya staged by rising-star director Jack Serio. Check out what the critics had to say.

2
Video: Watch Santino Fontana and More in Transport Groups NINE Concert Photo
Video: Watch Santino Fontana and More in Transport Group's NINE Concert

Transport Group presented Nine in Concert, starring Santino Fontana with Klea Blackhurst, Lilli Cooper, Christine Ebersole, Jessica Fontana, Julia Murney, Alexandra Silber, Emily Skinner, Elizabeth Stanley, Jessica Vosk, and Vanessa Williams. Check out video highlights here!

3
Patinkin, Neuwirth, Metcalf, and More Among Theater Hall Of Fame Inductees Photo
Patinkin, Neuwirth, Metcalf, and More Among Theater Hall Of Fame Inductees

The American Theater Hall of Fame has announced its 2023 Inductees. The inductees include actors Mandy Patinkin, Bebe Neuwirth, Judd Hirsch, and Laurie Metcalf; director Joanne Akalaitis; librettist John Weidman; composer Maury Yeston; and, posthumously, playwright Amiri Baraka. 

4
SOME LIKE IT HOT Broadway Cast Recording is Available Now on CD Photo
SOME LIKE IT HOT Broadway Cast Recording is Available Now on CD

Following its release across steaming and digital platforms earlier this year, Concord Theatricals Recordings released Some Like It Hot (Original Broadway Cast Recording) today on CD. The vinyl release is scheduled for Friday, September 1, 2023.

More Hot Stories For You

Wake Up With BWW 7/7: THE COTTAGE Begins Previews, Lea Salonga Debuts in HERE LIES LOVE, and More!Wake Up With BWW 7/7: THE COTTAGE Begins Previews, Lea Salonga Debuts in HERE LIES LOVE, and More!
Listen: Gaten Matarazzo and the Cast of SWEENEY TODD Perform 'Not While I'm Around'Listen: Gaten Matarazzo and the Cast of SWEENEY TODD Perform 'Not While I'm Around'
Video: Samantha Barks Performs 'Dangerous to Dream' From FROZEN THE MUSICALVideo: Samantha Barks Performs 'Dangerous to Dream' From FROZEN THE MUSICAL
Meet the Cast of THE COTTAGE, Beginning Previews Tonight on Broadway!Meet the Cast of THE COTTAGE, Beginning Previews Tonight on Broadway!

Videos

Video: Watch Santino Fontana and More in Transport Group's NINE Concert Video Video: Watch Santino Fontana and More in Transport Group's NINE Concert
Listen: Gaten Matarazzo and the Cast of SWEENEY TODD Perform 'Not While I'm Around' Video
Listen: Gaten Matarazzo and the Cast of SWEENEY TODD Perform 'Not While I'm Around'
Samantha Barks Performs 'Dangerous to Dream' From FROZEN THE MUSICAL Video
Samantha Barks Performs 'Dangerous to Dream' From FROZEN THE MUSICAL
Photos & First Look at CHESS at The Muny Video
Photos & First Look at CHESS at The Muny
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
CAMELOT
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
MOULIN ROUGE!
HAMILTON

Recommended For You