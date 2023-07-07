South Street Seaport Museum Hosts New Free Monthly Series 'Sea Chanteys For Work At Sea' On The 1885 Tall Ship Wavertree

South Street Seaport Museum announces Sea Chanteys for Work at Sea, a series of captivating free performances in a drop-in mini-workshop that explores the rich musical tradition of sea chanteys––songs used by old-time sailors to facilitate their work at sea. These catchy rhythms served as a unifying force during various tasks like hauling on lines and engaging in labor that required synchronized effort and heave-hos. The workshops will take place on July 16th and August 20th, at 12pm, 1pm, and 3pm.

Step aboard the 1885 tall ship Wavertree, where the knowledgeable chantey singer and educator Chris Koldewey will guide participants to different parts of the vessel. Through interactive demonstrations, he will showcase how these songs were sung while working with halyards, at the capstan, winch, and more.

No registration required. This engaging program is offered free of charge with General Admission and will be conducted throughout the day. Workshops will repeat at 12pm, 1pm, and 3pm. You can stay for the full workshop or just drop in as you explore Wavertree. Discover the enchanting songs of the sea and learn how they not only enhanced work efficiency but also brought joy to old-time sailors. seaportmuseum.org/chanteys-at-work

Extend Your Visit

This activity is included in your Pay What You Wish General Admission ticket to the Seaport Museum. General Admission includes access to three exhibitions on view at 12 Fulton Street as well as a walk through Wavertree at whatever price is right for you––free in-person admission, the full ticket price, or any amount in between. seaportmuseum.org/general-admission

About the Speaker

Born into a family with a rich maritime history, Chris Koldewey's lullabies as a child were songs of the sea. He was raised by the water on the north shore of Long Island, and was exposed to a wonderful enclave of traditional folk music presented there. The maritime traditions came to fruition when, 22 years ago, he began work at Mystic Seaport with their Chantey Department. Returning the traditional songs to a facsimile of their jobs, and the wealth of knowledge of the folks working at the museum, as well as the wonderful resources available, proved to be a huge step in his development as a performer. He has never been able to divorce the chanteys from an image of their specific jobs since. Further contributions, and fulfillment of lifelong ambitions, were realized when he was able to sail the two Barks, Picton Castle and Charles W. Morgan, and was honored to chantey at sea, on both.