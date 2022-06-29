South Street Seaport Museum announces "Prehistoric New York: Underwater Dominion," a family-friendly experience hosted by dinosaur expert and author Dustin Growick, on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at 2pm in Lower Manhattan.

The event will begin at Cannon's Walk, 206 Front Street, and move out to Pier 16. The event is recommended for ages 6+. Tickets are $5 per participant. To learn more and purchase tickets, visit seaportmuseum.org/prehistoric-ny.

Does the theatrical release of a summer blockbuster have you craving more prehistoric content? South Street Seaport Museum is pleased to welcome Dustin Growick for "Preshistoric New York: Underwater Dominion." Get a crash course in prehistoric creatures that lurked in the depths of New York Harbor and the surrounding waterways.

You and your family will be introduced to some of the creatures that currently reside in and around New York Harbor as well as get a look at some archeological artifacts from the sea that shaped the history of the South Street Seaport Historic District. Hands-on activities and exploration will give you new insights on some of the strangest prehistoric aquatic animals who once called the waters of New York home.

