South Street Seaport Museum Announces Monthly VINYASA ON A VESSEL

Join the Seaport Museum for a free 60-minute vinyasa-based yoga practice on the deck of the historic tall ship Wavertree.

May. 01, 2023  
South Street Seaport Museum announces the return of the popular monthly event Vinyasa on a Vessel on May 14, 2023 at 8 and 9am, on the 1885 tall ship Wavertree, NYC. Join the Seaport Museum for a free 60-minute vinyasa-based yoga practice on the deck of the historic tall ship Wavertree.

Anyone ages 12 and up is invited to start their Sunday with a mindful and physical practice that is accessible and challenging for all levels, peppered with information about the vessel itself. Vinyasa on a Vessel will be held every second Sunday of the month through October.

Both classes are free, and advance registration is required. Capacity is limited; claim your space before each class is full! seaportmuseum.org/vinyasa.

Access to Wavertree requires climbing a small set of ladder-type stairs and an angled gangway. Please bring your own mat as there will be limited mats available for use onsite. All registrants are encouraged to arrive 10 minutes early, as there will be no late admittance.

If a class session is at capacity at the time of registration, you are encouraged to try our in-person cancellation line, starting 10 minutes before class.

A guided tour of Wavertree is offered for those who would like to see more of the ship after the class. Those who would like to stick around to see more of the Museum are invited to take advantage of Pay What You Wish General Admission to the Seaport Museum to access three gallery exhibitions at 12 Fulton Street at whatever price is right for you--the full ticket price, free in-person admission, or any amount in between.

Be sure to review the latest COVID-19 protocols before attending.

The South Street Seaport Museum, located in the heart of the historic seaport district in New York City, preserves and interprets the history of New York as a great port city. Founded in 1967, the Museum houses an extensive collection of works of art and artifacts, a maritime reference library, exhibition galleries and education spaces, working 19th century print shops, and an active fleet of historic vessels that all work to tell the story of "Where New York Begins." seaportmuseum.org





