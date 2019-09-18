Soprano Golda Schultz Makes Carnegie Hall Recital Debut With Pianist Jonathan Ware

On Friday, November 1, 2019 at 7:30pm, Carnegie Hall presents celebrated South African soprano Golda Schultz in her Carnegie Hall recital debut in Weill Recital Hall with frequent collaborator, pianist Jonathan Ware. Part of Carnegie Hall's series Great Singers III: Evenings of Song, the recital features Schubert's "Der Morgenkuss," "Heimliches Lieben," "Der Vollmond strahlt auf Bergeshöh'n" (Romanze) from Rosamunde, and Suleika I and II; Richard Strauss' "Morgen," "Heimliche Aufforderung," "Ruhe, meine Seele," and "Cäcilie;" Ravel's Shéhérazade; Amy Marcy Beach's Three Browning Songs, Op. 44; and John Carter's Cantata.

Golda Schultz and Jonathan Ware first met when studying at The Juilliard School and began working together frequently when they were both living in Germany after graduation. Their first public performance was in Switzerland in 2015, and they quickly realized how much they enjoyed rehearsing and spending time together, both onstage and off. Of the concert program, the duo says, "For our program at Carnegie Hall, we wanted to offer a wide variety of styles but also things in which we felt completely at home. We recently did a full recital of Schubert at the Pierre Boulez Saal in Berlin in June, so we decided to include the Schubert group at the beginning, making it more special by only choosing settings of women poets. The following Strauss group was written as a wedding gift for his wife, the soprano Pauline de Ahna. In the second half, we begin with a work inspired by the legendary Shéhérazade, followed by three beautiful songs by the American composer Amy Beach, and we finish 'going to church' with a set of spirituals arranged by John Carter. So without having a thematic recital per se, we touch on the lives of different women throughout and end with something that feels very 'us,' an expression of faith which feels personal to both of us." Ms. Schultz made her Carnegie Hall debut with The Cleveland Orchestra in Haydn's The Seasons in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage in 2018.

Golda Schultz's 2019-2020 season also includes returns to the Metropolitan Opera in its highly anticipated season opening production of Porgy and Bess (Clara), in addition to Der Rosenkavalier (Sophie); the Bayerische Staatsoper for Carmen (Micaela); the Wiener Staatsoper for Turandot (Liu); and the Glyndebourne Festival for Dialogues des Carmélites (Madame Lidoine). Ms. Schultz additionally appears this season with the London Symphony Orchestra in Tippett's A Child of Our Time led by Alan Gilbert; the Los Angeles Philharmonic in Sibelius' Luonnotar led by Esa-Pekka Salonen and Beethoven's Ninth Symphony led by Gustavo Dudamel; the Philharmonia Orchestra in an all-Beethoven program led by Esa-Pekka Salonen; the Philadelphia Orchestra at Saratoga Performing Arts Center in an all-Mozart program led by Yannick Nézet-Séguin; and at the Verbier Festival in Mahler's Resurrection led by Fabio Luisi.

Program Information

Friday, November 1, 2019 at 7:30pm

Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall | 154 W 57th St | New York, NY

Tickets: From $38 to $45

Link: https://www.carnegiehall.org/calendar/2019/11/01/golda-schultz-soprano-jonathan-ware-piano-0730pm





