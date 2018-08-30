Songs of Hope to Honor Stephen Schwartz

City of Hope, the cancer research and treatment center, announced that Stephen Schwartz will be the recipient of the Warner/Chappell Music "Icon of Hope" Award at the 14th annual Songs of Hope event.

Songs of Hope XIV will be held on Thursday, September 13, 2018, at the exclusive residence of hit-maker Alex da Kid, the KIDinaKORNER Kampus, in Sherman Oaks, California. Last year, Songs of Hope XIII was hosted at the Kampus for the first time, raising more than $400,000 for City of Hope.

Stephen Schwartz was born in New York City on March 6, 1948. He studied piano and composition at the Juilliard School of Music while in high school and graduated from Carnegie Mellon University in 1968 with a B.F.A. in Drama. Upon coming back to live in New York City, he went to work as a producer for RCA Records, but shortly thereafter began to work in the Broadway theatre.

Stephen Schwartz is an award-winning composer of Wicked, Godspell, Pippin, The Magic Show, The Baker's Wife, Working, Rags, Children of Eden and the opera Séance on a Wet Afternoon.

His work in film includes collaborations with Alan Menken on the scores for Disney's Pocahontas, The Hunchback of Notre Dame and Enchanted. He also composed songs for the DreamWorks animated feature The Prince of Egypt.

Mr. Schwartz is artistic director of the ASCAP Musical Theatre Workshops and serves on the Council of the Dramatists Guild. He is a member of the Theater Hall of Fame, the Songwriters Hall of Fame, and has been given a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Awards include three Academy Awards, four Grammy Awards, the Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award and a tiny handful of tennis trophies Defying Gravity, a book about his professional career, is available from Applause Books. www.stephenschwartz.com

Previously announced award presenters and recipients of Songs of Hope will include:

Clive Davis "Legend in Songwriting" Award, presented by Clive Davis to Benny Blanco and Mike Will Made-It

Martin Bandier "Vanguard" Award, presented by Marty Bandier to Sarah Aarons

Electronic Arts "Composer of the Year" Award presented by Steve Schnur to James Newton Howard

Songs of Hope Beverly and Ben Horowitz Legacy Award* presented by Zach Horowitz to international expert in leukemia, lymphoma and bone marrow transplantation, Stephen J. Forman, M.D., the Francis & Kathleen McNamara Distinguished Chair in Hematology and Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation at City of Hope

Universal Music Publishing Group, Spotify and Warner/Chappell Music will also present awards to honorees, with more information provided closer to the event.

For the 14th consecutive year, the event is co-chaired by David Renzer, chairman and chief executive officer of Spirit Music Group, Doug Davis, founder/principal of The Davis Firm, Evan Lamberg, president of Universal Music Publishing Group, North America, and Steve Schnur, president of Music, Electronic Arts.

Schnur said, "For 14 years, Songs of Hope has brought our industry together for an evening of music that is literally lifesaving. And thanks to the ongoing support of friends and colleagues, our shared commitment to City of Hope's vital mission is stronger than ever. This year, my co-chairs David, Doug, Evan and I invite you to join what will be an event that redefines respect, compassion and celebration."

Lamberg said, "On behalf of myself and my co-chairs we could not be more proud that Songs of Hope continues, stronger than ever, in its 14th year. City of Hope makes a huge, positive difference in the lives of its patients and their families. Its doctors, researchers and all of its employees are very special people doing extraordinary things when it comes to changing lives for the better."

Davis said, "As a cancer survivor, it is imperative to raise funds to further City of Hope's compassionate patient care and groundbreaking research. This night has become one of my favorite nights in music, and I am thrilled to again co-chair Songs of Hope and this wonderful celebration of the song and the songwriter, which are often overshadowed by the recording and the artist. Songs of Hope is meaningful for me this year because I get to also work hand-in-hand with my father, Clive Davis, who will present the Clive Davis Legend In Songwriting Award to my friends Mike Will Made-It and Benny Blanco."

Renzer said, "I am so honored to be co-chairing the 14th Songs of Hope with my incredible co-chairs Evan, Doug and Steve. It's wonderful to see the event achieve new heights every year, contributing to the important lifesaving work done by City of Hope. Thanks to all for supporting and attending this special event."

This year's music and entertainment sponsors include Spotify, Clive Davis, Sony/ATV, Electronic Arts, Universal Music Publishing Group and Warner/Chappell Music.

Songs of Hope brings together the biggest names in music and entertainment to support City of Hope in the fight against cancer, HIV/AIDS, diabetes and other life-threatening diseases. The star-studded event, silent auction and CharityBuzz.com auction raise money to support lifesaving research at City of Hope. Prior Songs of Hope honorees and participants have included Jack Antonoff, Burt Bacharach, Glen Ballard, Martin Bandier, Aloe Blacc, Colbie Caillat, The Chainsmokers, Desmond Child, Natalie Cole, Clive Davis, Gavin DeGraw, The Doobie Brothers, Jermaine Dupri, Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds, Zach Horowitz, Max Martin, Mark Mothersbaugh, Ne-Yo, Lionel Richie, Dave Stewart, Swizz Beatz, Will.i.am, Pharrell Williams, Stevie Wonder, Charli XCX and Hans Zimmer among others.

To purchase tickets for Songs of Hope XIV, visit www.cityofhope.org/music/songs or contact City of Hope at 626-218-6313 or mfei@coh.org.

