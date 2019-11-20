Sketch Comedy Group Uncle Function to Host 5th Annual UNCLE FUNCTION CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR!

It's the most wonderful time of the year! So celebrate with the season's most hilarious tradition: The 5th Annual Uncle Function Christmas Spectacular! This holiday-themed sketch comedy show is hosted by Uncle Function, 'one of NYC's premier sketch comedy troupes' (Broadwayworld.com), and will feature original sketches, musical guests, candy canes, and more. The Uncles will also be joined by very special guests: John Early & a surprise musical guest straight from Broadway!

The Uncle's are also teaming up with Toys for Tots to deliver toys to underprivileged children in the community. All audience members are encouraged to bring one small, un-opened toy to donate!

The Uncle Function 5th Annual Christmas Spectacular will take place Monday December 16th, 2019 at 7:30pm at UCB Hell's Kitchen - 555 West 42nd Street. Tickets are only $9, and can be purchased here:

https://hellskitchen.ucbtheatre.com/show/7639

Uncle Function has been hailed as "one of the smartest, silliest, and most seductively satisfying shows around!" by BroadwayWorld.com. NY TheatreGuide has warned: "You really need to take the opportunity to see this group before the apocalypse happens."



Uncle Function is a sketch comedy group based in New York City. It was formed in 2015 with the help of TonyAward-winning producer Ken Davenport (Kinky Boots, Once On This Island ). Uncle Function is written by and features Chris Cafero (Chicago Fire/NBC, The Other Two/Comedy Central), Russell Daniels (UCB Maude Night) , Jessica Frey (The Characters/Netflix), Douglas Goodhart ("Discover Card Guy"), Gianmarco Soresi (Hustlers, Deception/ABC).



Since their inception, The Uncles have performed at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theater (UCB), Davenport Theatre, Broadway Comedy Club, The Tank Theater, Ensemble Studio Theatre and now they can be seen monthly at The Peoples Improv Theater. With their signature brand of humor, these Uncles, just like your real uncles, will make you laugh, cry, think, feel moderately uncomfortable and then send you back to your parents, forever changed.



Website: http://www.unclefunction.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/UncleFunction

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCu9ZZGwRqkAT2Gq89KN55GQ

Twitter: https://twitter.com/unclefunction

*All attendees are asked to bring a small toy donation for The Marine's Toys-For-Tots Foundation.



*For additional information about this event please contact UCB Theater at (212) 366-9176





