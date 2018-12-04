Sierra Boggess, Rachel York, Among Stars of EVER AFTER in Atlanta

The Alliance Theatre announced casting today for its upcoming production EVER AFTER, a captivating musical based on the hit film. From award-winning songwriting team Zina Goldrich and Marcy Heisler (Junie B. Jones, Dear Edwina), and boasting a creative team led by Director Susan V. Booth (Native Guard, Troubadour) and Choreographer JoAnn M. Hunter (Disaster!, School of Rock - The Musical), EVER AFTER celebrates the true magic at the heart of the beloved Cinderella tale - the strength of the human spirit. EVER AFTER will open the Alliance Theatre's newly renovated Coca-Cola Stage and run from January 15 - February 17, 2019. Opening Night is Saturday, January 26, 2019, at 8:00 p.m.

EVER AFTER stars Sierra Boggess (School of Rock - The Musical, The Little Mermaid) as Danielle de Barbarac, Terry Burrell (The Threepenny Opera) as Queen Marie, Todd Buonopane (Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella) as Captain Laurent, Tony Award-winner Shuler Hensley (Oklahoma!) as Leonardo da Vinci, Chris Kayser as King Francis, Jeff McCarthy (The Pirate Queen, Urinetown) as Pierre Malette, Tim Rogan as Prince Henry, and Drama Desk Award-winner Rachel York (Head Over Heels, Disaster!) as Baroness Rodmilla du Ghent.

EVER AFTER also features Jenny Ashman as Marguerite du Ghent, Rachel Flynn as Jacqueline du Ghent, Justin Keyes (How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying) as Gustave, Jimmy Kieffer as Maurice, Rhyn Saver as Louise, Corey James Wright as Auguste de Barbarac, and Bella Yantis as Young Danielle de Barbarac.

The ensemble features Michael Biren, Jennifer Joanne Bowles, Tristen Buettel, Meghan Glogowar, Tamrin Goldberg, Joshua Keith, Chani Maisonet,Lindsay Moore, Joseph J. Pendergrast, Justin Schuman, Jonathan Shew, Molly Tynes, and Kyle Vaughn.

Led by Director Susan V. Booth (Native Guard, Troubadour) and Choreographer JoAnn M. Hunter (Disaster!, School of Rock - The Musical), the creative team includes Tony Award-winning Orchestrator Doug Besterman, Music Director Phil Reno, Tony Award-nominated Set Designer Anna Louizos, Tony Award-winning Costume Designer Linda Cho, Drama Desk Award-winning Hair and Wig Designer Charles LaPointe, Projection Designer Sven Ortel, Fight Director J. Allen Suddeth, Sound Designer Ken Travis, and Tony Award-nominated Lighting Designer Robert Wierzel.

In EVER AFTER, Danielle de Barbarac risks everything to save a friend from an unjust fate, and captures the heart and imagination of a country along the way. With the help of none other than Leonardo da Vinci, Danielle must decide not only who she is, but what she'll fight for, and how far she'll go for love.

"The Cinderella myth has always been important and has proven both timeless and timely. Perhaps our favorite thing about this version is that it is empowering - not only because it's a love story, but because its magic is real - made up of real flaws, real losses, choices, vulnerabilities, as well as real beauty and growth," said book writer and lyricist, Marcy Heisler. "At this show's heart, it's the relationships we all observe, enjoy, and foster in each other that create the true fairy tale."

"This is a story I am proud to share with my daughter," said composer Zina Goldrich. "It's the journey of a resourceful woman who, when dealt less-than-optimal circumstances, is able to ignore societal constraints and triumphs because of her strong spirit and warm heart."

"How can you not love a story where the princess saves herself - and the prince and a slew of others," said Director Susan V. Booth. "And instead of a fairy godmother, you get Leonardo da Vinci!"

Tickets start at $25 and are available at The Woodruff Arts Center Box Office in person or by calling 404-733-5000. Tickets are also available online atwww.alliancetheatre.org/everafter. Discounted rates for groups of 10 or more are available by calling 404.733.4690.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

