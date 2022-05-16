Shoshana Bean, Jenn Colella & More to Take Part in Event Launch of Canine Cancer Initiative

On Monday, May 23rd, from 12:30 - 2:30 p.m. ET, dog lovers from throughout the area are invited to gather at Madison Square Park (entrance at 23rd Street and Broadway) to celebrate the launch of a first-of-its-kind Canine Cancer Initiative called Take C.H.A.R.G.E. (Canine Health and ReGistry Exchange), learn more about canine cancer, and hear about a new Gallup poll from the pet owner's perspective on the subject from Dr. Susan Ettinger, DVM, DACVIM (Oncology) and Lisa Conte, Jaguar Health Founder & CEO. Several Broadway Stars/Dog Owners will perform (including Chazz Palminteri, Gianna Palminteri, Richard H. Blake, Shoshana Bean, Jenn Colella, Bobby Conte, Orfeh, Andy Karl, and Manu Narayan).

You don't have to wait for the event to show your support! Follow Take C.H.A.R.G.E. social accounts, like and reshare any of our posts and we will donate $5 for every social engagement (up to $5,000) to Broadway Barks in honor of the first annual #NationalCanineCancerAwarenessDay coming up on May 23rd. According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, approximately 1 in 4 dogs will, at some stage in their life, develop a tumor, and almost 50% of dogs over age 10 will develop cancer.

About Dr. Susan Ettinger

Dr. Sue Ettinger is a practicing veterinary cancer specialist, international speaker, book author, and vlogger (video blogger). She is one of approximately 450 board-certified specialists in medical oncology in North America and currently practices at Veterinary Referral and Emergency Center in Norwalk, Connecticut. She is co-founder and Chief Medical Officer of Fidu, a teleconsulting company to bring together general practice veterinarians and boarded veterinary specialists. She received her veterinary training at Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine. She completed her residency in medical oncology at the Animal Medical Center in NYC in 2003. She was voted the 2019 Western Veterinary Conference (WVC) Small Animal Continuing Educator of the Year and has recently received awards for Exceptional Doctor Performance and the Public Relations Achievement. Also known as Dr Sue Cancer Vet®, Dr. Sue is the co-author of the Second Edition of The Dog Cancer Survival Guide, which is a best-selling book in small animal health for the last several years. She is a frequent contributor to many veterinary publications, including Today's Veterinary Practice, Today's Veterinary Business, Clinician's Brief, Veterinary Team Brief, & DVM360. She also has co-hosted the podcast The Pet Cancer Vet and is a frequent guest on many veterinary podcasts. There are many myths and misconceptions about cancer in dogs and cats. Most cancers are treatable, and there are a variety of treatment options. Dr Sue's focus is to provide comprehensive and compassionate care. She strives to minimize side effects - from the cancer itself and treatment - to help her patients lead active, normal lives even while undergoing treatment. Her motto is live longer, live well. Dr. Sue is most passionate about raising cancer awareness, and she has developed "See Something, Do Something, Why Wait? Aspirate.®" to promote early cancer detection and diagnosis. This cancer awareness initiative for skin and superficial tumors in dogs and cats provides a set of guidelines for pet owners and veterinarians to help identify the best management for skin and subcutaneous (under the skin) masses in dogs and cats. Masses must be sampled and evaluated under a microscope to determine what they are. The sooner we determine whether a mass is cancerous and should be removed, the better for our pets. Most skin and subcutaneous tumors can be cured with surgery alone if diagnosed early when masses are small. Early detection saves lives.

About Lisa Conte, Jaguar Health Founder & CEO

Lisa Conte is the founder, president and chief executive officer, and a member of the board of directors of Jaguar Health, a commercial-stage pharmaceuticals company committed to discovering, developing and commercializing plant-based prescription medicines for urgent global health needs. Mytesi®, the company's FDA-approved drug product, is a first-in-class, plant-based anti-secretory agent and the first oral drug approved under FDA Botanical Guidance. In 1989, Ms. Conte also founded Shaman Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and has pioneered plant-based prescription medicine investigation and development for more than 30 years, including a recent Entheogen Therapeutics Initiative looking at psychoactive plants for novel cures for mental health disorders; and Napo Therapeutics, S.p.A., a company established in Italy with a focus on the treatment of rare diseases from plant-based prescription medicines under license from Jaguar Health. Ms. Conte is currently a member of the board of directors of the Healing Forest Conservatory and Napo Therapeutics, and serves on the Editorial Advisory Board of Life Science Leader magazine. She holds an M.S. in Physiology and Pharmacology from the University of California, San Diego, and an M.B.A. and A.B. in Biochemistry from Dartmouth College, and is also the parent of two Jack Russell Terriers and a Belgium Warmblood.