SheNYC Arts and Always Writing 4 U Release New Book Collaboration

SheNYC Arts, the country's premier program for showcasing up-and-coming gender-marginalized writers and composers, has released the first book from their new publication wing: New Pages, An Anthology of Scenes & Monologues from SheNYC Festival Shows. The book is co-published with Always Writing 4 U, a publication company owned by playwright Kristy Thomas.

Each year, through a highly competitive submissions process that receives hundreds of applications from around the world, only 8 scripts are selected to be a part of the SheNYC Summer Theater Festival. This anthology includes selections from nine shows that made it through to the festival stages, written by the best up-and-coming women playwrights in the industry. All scenes have at least one female character, and are compiled for actors, teachers, and students looking for new material to use in scene study classes and auditions.

The 132-page book features twenty-six scenes and twelve monologues from: Children of Camelot and To Each His Own by Nakisa Aschtiani, Valer and From A to Double D by Mandy Murphy, Fall (Apart) Together by Madelyn Shaffer, Gray and Memories of the Game by Kristy Thomas, and Dancing Girl and The Human Incubator by Elinor T Vanderburg & Drew Vanderburg. This compilation includes scenes and monologues for men and women; characters aged 11-70; Black, Persian, and white actors; one Blind/Vision-impaired actor (audio recordings of these scenes available); as well as race-, ability-, and gender-neutral roles.

New Pages is on sale now at www.SheNYCArts.org/newpages.

About SheNYC Arts

SheNYC Arts is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization devoted to producing plays, musicals, and adaptations by writers of marginalized genders, to prove that these works are meaningful, necessary, and commercially viable. Founded in 2015, SheNYC Arts has since become the premier incubator for the best up-and-coming talent in the entertainment industry nationwide. SheNYC produces Summer Theater Festivals in New York City, Los Angeles, and Atlanta annually, as well as CreateHER, a semester-long program for high school students interested in careers as playwrights and producers. Through additional educational and community engagement programs, including The Broadway Women's Alliance, SheNYC aims to make the theater industry a better place for all people. Learn more at www.SheNYCArts.org.

About Always Writing 4 U

Always Writing 4 U is a writing and publishing company that mainly works with middle school, high school and college competitive acting students in creating and telling their stories. We have been up and running since 2013 and are excited to continue to offer writing, publishing and other services for students and coaches. We offer a number of different services including: Always Writing 4 U service where we write and publish a story that is the performers concept, editing oratorical/informative/rotary speeches, summer speech camps, online/in-person acting coaching, and online/in-person college acting auditioning preparation and assistance. We also come in and teach classes in the areas of theatre (all levels 9th grade through college), offer writing workshops (plays, poetry and short stories) these workshops come with or without publication and the opportunity to print the students' work and have it memorialized in a hardcopy book. We assist students to build interviewing skills. Finally, owner Kristy Thomas is not only a writer and the creative mind for this company, but she also writes one act and full-length plays, and enjoys expanding her writing service for full-length plays to actors and acting companies of any experience level. She is also a director and loves all things theatre and performing arts.

Kristy also runs Thomas DEI Consulting firm that is often having courageous conversations about theatre and the arts centered around this topic (www.thomasdeiconsulting.com). She does professional development for schools and school districts as well as online DEI workshops.