Shakespeare Comedy ROSALINE Taps Kaitlyn Dever to Star

Film star Kaitlyn Dever has signed on to portray Rosaline, the woman at the intersection of the titular couple in Romeo and Juliet.

According to Deadline, the film is a modern take on Shakespeare's classic tale seen from the perspective of Juliet's cousin and Romeo's ex, Rosaline. In the pursuit of thwarting the young lovers to win back her paramour, Rosaline ends up on a journey of self-discovery, ultimately joining the effort to unite famous couple.

The film is based on Rebecca Serle's novel, "When You Were Mine."

Rosaline will feature a screenplay from Scott Neustadter & Michael H. Weber penned the script ((500) Days of Summer ) and direction by Karen Maine.

Dever will also star as Zoe Murphy in the upcoming film adaptation of the Tony-winning musical, Dear Evan Hansen.

Dever is best known for starring opposite Beanie Feldstein in the Olivia Wilde-directed Booksmart and for her Golden Globe-nominated role in Unbelievable. She has also had roles in Short Term 12, Men Women and Children, Laggies, Detroit, Outside In, and Them That Follow, and the FX drama Justified. Dever can be seen next in BJ Novak's untitled anthology series and in Monsterland for Annapurna Television.