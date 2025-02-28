Shaina Taub to Workshop SUFFS Pilot Youth Production at Stagedoor Manor

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Two-time Tony Award-Winning songwriter/performer Shaina Taub is heading back to her alma mater, Stagedoor Manor, this summer to workshop her critically acclaimed Broadway show Suffs in its pilot youth production, through partnership with Music Theatre International.

Shaina Taub is the first woman to ever independently win Tony Awards for Best Book of a Musical and Best Original Score. Suffs also won Outer Critics Circle Awards for Best Musical, Best Score and Best Book, and received two Drama Desk Awards, including Best Score. The Suffs original cast album was nominated for a Grammy Award.

"Stagedoor is where I fell in love with theater and discovered my voice," Taub said. "To get to go back to camp this summer with Suffs is beyond special to me. I'm so excited for this opportunity to pilot the show for students, hopefully paving the way for youth productions everywhere."

Taub spent eight years as a teenager at Stagedoor Manor, the world-renowned theater program in New York's Catskills Mountains. The summer camp, which celebrates its 49th season in 2025, has been training the next generation of great actors through 42 full-scale productions each summer in eight on-campus theaters.

"We're so thrilled to have Shaina back at camp this summer to inspire all of us with her incredible talent as we workshop the show for high school productions," said Stagedoor Owner Cindy Samuelson. "Through our close relationship with Music Theatre International we've workshopped other great shows over the years including Once Upon A One More Time, Mean Girls, and Evil Dead; The High School Musical, but we're truly honored to be able to spend this special time with Shaina as we celebrate her great work and inspire the next generation of actors."

Suffs chronicles the triumphs and setbacks of the Women's Suffrage movement in the years preceding the 19th Amendment. Featuring a book, music, and lyrics by Taub, Suffs is set to embark on a national tour this fall, with a kick-off in Seattle this September.

Following its acclaimed Off-Broadway debut at The Public Theater in 2022 and subsequent Broadway run, Suffs garnered six Tony Award nominations in 2024, including Best Musical. The Broadway production was directed by Tony nominee Leigh Silverman and produced by Jill Furman, Rachel Sussman, Secretary Hillary Rodham Clinton and Malala Yousafzai.

"It has long been my dream that this show be made accessible to schools, communities, and theatres everywhere," Taub said. "I hope new generations find empowerment and inspiration in getting to tell this story themselves."