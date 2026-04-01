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Contest: Win Tickets to THE GREAT GATSBY With Limited Edition Merch

Enter to win tickets to The Great Gatsby on Broadway and take home limited edition merchandise.

By: Apr. 01, 2026
Contest: Win Tickets to THE GREAT GATSBY With Limited Edition Merch Image

Enter to win tickets to the biggest party on Broadway! BroadwayWorld is giving away two tickets to The Great Gatsby on Broadway, along with limited edition show merchandise. Submissions are open now through April 30.

The party’s roaring on Broadway! Broadway favorites and real-life husband and wife Reeve Carney (Hadestown, Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark) and Eva Noblezada (Hadestown, Miss Saigon) star alongside High School Musical star Corbin Bleu in this “lush, bewitching, and dazzling” (The New York Times) musical adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s classic American novel. Set in the Jazz Age on Long Island, near New York City, The Great Gatsby is “musical theater at its finest” (Theatrely).







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BWW Merch Shop - Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Buy a Great Gatsby Logo Pin
Great Gatsby Logo Pin
Buy a The Great Gatsby Logo Keychain
The Great Gatsby Logo Keychain
Buy a The Great Gatsby Tour Long-Sleeve Tee
The Great Gatsby Tour Long-Sleeve Tee
Buy a Great Gatsby It's Only Tea Mug
Great Gatsby It's Only Tea Mug

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