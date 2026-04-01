Contest: Win Tickets to THE GREAT GATSBY With Limited Edition Merch

Enter to win tickets to the biggest party on Broadway! BroadwayWorld is giving away two tickets to The Great Gatsby on Broadway, along with limited edition show merchandise. Submissions are open now through April 30.

The party’s roaring on Broadway! Broadway favorites and real-life husband and wife Reeve Carney (Hadestown, Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark) and Eva Noblezada (Hadestown, Miss Saigon) star alongside High School Musical star Corbin Bleu in this “lush, bewitching, and dazzling” (The New York Times) musical adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s classic American novel. Set in the Jazz Age on Long Island, near New York City, The Great Gatsby is “musical theater at its finest” (Theatrely).