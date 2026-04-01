Exclusive: THE GREAT GATSBY On Tour First Look

Get an exclusive first look at the North American tour of The Great Gatsby. The Tony Award®-winning global sensation, which brings F. Scott Fitzgerald’s classic story and the opulence of the Roaring Twenties to life on stage, has been thrilling audiences coast to coast since the North American tour officially opened this past February.

The tour currently features Jake David Smith as Jay Gatsby, and Senzel Ahmady as Daisy Buchanan, Joshua Grosso as Nick Carraway, Leanne Robinson as Jordan Baker, Lila Coogan as Myrtle Wilson, Will Branner as Tom Buchanan, Tally Sessions as George Wilson, and Edward Staudenmayer as Meyer Wolfsheim.

The company features ensemble members, D'Marreon Alexander, William Bishop, Justin Scott Brown, Kyle Caress, Valeria Ceballos, Anna Gassett, Joann Gilliam, Rosie Granito, Josiah Hicks, Nina Michael Howland, Tyler Johnson-Campion, Kurt Kemper, Joi D. McCoy, Charlotte McKinley, Macy McKown, Tim Quartier, Alli Sutton, Dee Tomasetta, Ryan Vogt, and Shai Yammanee.

The Great Gatsby features music & lyrics by Tony Award nominees Jason Howland (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Little Women) and Nathan Tysen (Paradise Square), a book by Jonathan Larson Grant winner Kait Kerrigan (The Mad Ones), and is staged by award-winning director Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) and choreographer Dominique Kelley (“Mariah’s Magical Christmas Special”, “Dancing with the Stars”).

The Great Gatsby features Drama Desk Award-winning scenic & projection design by Paul Tate dePoo III (Spamalot, Tommy at The Kennedy Center), Tony Award-winning costume design by Linda Cho (Anastasia, A Gentleman’s Guide...), lighting design by Cory Pattak (Spamalot), sound design by Tony Award winner Brian Ronan (Beautiful, The Book of Mormon), and hair & wig design by Drama Desk Award winner Charles G. LaPointe (The Cher Show, Spongebob Squarepants) & Rachael Geier.

Arrangements and music supervision are by Jason Howland, orchestrations are by Jason Howland and Kim Scharnberg (Jekyll & Hyde), additional arrangements are by music supervisor Daniel Edmonds, associate directing from David Ruttura, associate choreography by Cedric Dodd, and casting is by Stephen Kopel and Jillian Cimini at C12 Casting (Gutenberg, & Juliet). Steven Varon-Moore of Gentry & Associates is the General Manager, and Alex Williams of NETworks Presentations is the Production Manager.

The Tour Conductor is Charlie Alterman, Kelsey Tippins serves as the Production Stage Manager, Amanda M. Stuart is the Stage Manager, and Campbell Tiffin is the Assistant Stage Manager. Katie Cortez is the Company Manager, and Frank Deming II is the Associate Company Manager.

The North American tour of The Great Gatsby is produced by Chunsoo Shin, OD Company and NETworks Presentations. Mark Shacket and Trinity Wheeler serve as Executive Producers for the production. Worldwide management for The Great Gatsby is handled by Foresight Theatrical.

Photo Credit: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade and OD Company