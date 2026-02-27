Haven Kids Rock to Celebrate 18 Years with LEGENDS OF BROOK AVE at Alvin Ailey

﻿﻿﻿“Raised on Brook Ave.” is part of Our Voices, Our Story, Our Legacy, a special anniversary presentation of Haven Kids Rock, live at Alvin Ailey. Celebrating 18 years of Haven Kids Rock and 10 years of original musicals, the performance highlights a powerful body of work that has transformed real-life experiences into unforgettable stage stories. From Unstoppable to Shelter Me, Tales From the Schoolyard, Sugar & Stone, and now Legends of Brook Ave, this production represents more than a show — it is a celebration of the program’s enduring impact and legacy. Legends of Brook Ave will be performed at the Alvin Ailey theater, located at 405 W. 55th Street in New York City, on Wednesday, March 11, and Thursday, March 12 at 7:00 PM.

For 18 years, Haven Kids Rock Music & Arts has been a place where young artists found their voices and learned to take risks. For the past decade, those voices came alive through original musicals - raw, fearless, and real.

Legends of Brook Ave is a tribute to that journey. A look back at the shows that broke rules, told the truth, and turned real lives into stories - from Unstoppable and Shelter Me to Tales From the Schoolyard and Sugar & Stone.

**If you are unable to join us this year but would like to purchase a ticket or two for a Haven Academy student or family member please email: nef@nefjonescasting.com

Your donations can provide the children with an array of classes throughout the school year.

Voice lessons, Guitar lessons, Acting classes, Songwriting classes

Dance classes, High School audition prep & field trips and shows