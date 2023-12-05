Second WICKED Movie Will Include Two New Songs

Wicked: Part One will be released on November 27, 2024, with the second scheduled for a November 26, 2025 release.

Stephen Schwartz has revealed that the second Wicked movie will include two new songs.

The composer told The Messenger that the second part of the film, slated for release in November 2025, features two original songs not heard in the stage musical.

"The new songs were written because of the demand of the story, not, 'Oh, let's write a new song and stick it in just because…' The storytelling required it, and therefore they were created — the intention was that they were organic and not imposed on the movie."

Schwartz also revealed that "there are some expansions of stuff in the first movie." He went on to confirm that splitting the film into two parts will allow them to truly honor the Broadway musical – without making audiences sit through a four hour movie.

"It's been very important to us to make sure that it is the show, that it is the story that the fans love and that they're coming to expect and not disappoint them."

Wicked: Part One will be released on November 27, 2024, with the second scheduled for a November 26, 2025 release.

The cast of the Wicked movie includes Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda. Joining them is Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard.

Marissa Bode will portray Nessarose, Elphaba's younger sister. Bowen Yang and Bronwyn James will play classmates Pfannee and ShenShen from Shiz University. Keala Settle will portray Miss Coddle, with Aaron Teoh as Avaric and Michael Carmichael as Nikidik.

Before Dorothy, before the flying house, and before the yellow brick road, there was Elphaba and Galinda. Born with emerald-green skin, Elphaba is smart, fiery, misunderstood and possesses extraordinary talent. When circumstances force her to room with the bubbly blonde and exceptionally popular, Galinda, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships.

