Emmy-Winner Peter Dinklage Revealed As Dr. Dillamond In WICKED Film

Click Here for More on WICKED Film

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



From Westeros to Wicked! It was revealed this afternoon that Emmy Award-winning actor Peter Dinklage will supply the voice of Dr. Dillamond in the upcoming film adaptation of the blockbuster musical.

According to Deadline, the news was revealed during Universal's presentation at CinemaCon.

In the narrative of Wicked, Dr. Dillamond is a professor at Shiz University whose insights and unusually animal-like behavior give the protagonist, Elphaba, her first inkling that "something bad" may be happening in Oz, setting off the events of the story.

Peter Dinklage is best known to television audience for his multi-award winning run as Tyrion Lannister in the fantasy epic, Game of Thrones. Dinklage earned an Academy Award nomination for his role in the indie drama, The Station Agent. Further film credits include Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Avengers: Infinity War, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes and more.

Dinklage also starred in the musical film adaptation of Cyrano, a role he originated onstage at Classic Stage Company and Goodspeed Musicals.

Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz, stars Emmy, Grammy and Tony winning powerhouse Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Grammy-winning, multi-platinum recording artist and global superstar Ariana Grande as Glinda.

Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh as Shiz University’s regal headmistress Madame Morrible; Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, a roguish and carefree prince; Tony nominee Ethan Slater as Boq, an altruistic Munchkin student; Marissa Bode in her feature-film debut as Nessarose, Elphaba’s favored sister; Jeff Goldblum as the legendary Wizard of Oz, Emmy nominee Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) and Bronwyn James (Harlots).

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians, In the Heights), Wicked is the first chapter of a two-part immersive, cultural celebration. Wicked Part Two is scheduled to arrive in theaters on November 26, 2025.