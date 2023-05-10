See Sarah Brightman in Concert - Exclusive Offer for Select BroadwayWorld Readers

Check your inbox tomorrow for a special offer on Sarah Brightman's Christmas Tour

Now an annual tradition, and in celebration of the most wonderful time of year, the world's biggest-selling soprano and legendary GRAMMY® Award-nominated artist Sarah Brightman returns with her 'A Christmas Symphony" tour to North America for 22 enchanting shows this November and December!

Last year, 'A Christmas Symphony' travelled internationally to Japan and Southeast Asia and was met with standing ovations and rave reviews. It warmed hearts of both fans and critics alike, being named the ultimate holiday event!

Accompanied by orchestra, choir and special guests, this magical holiday show will feature Sarah performing many of her holiday classics and greatest hits. The tour kicks off on Tuesday, November 21st in Laval, Quebec at Place Bell and concludes in Sugar Land, TX on December 20th. 'A Christmas Symphony' is an unforgettable Christmas spectacle during the most wonderful time of the year.

To add a little 'holiday frosting', join Sarah's VIP "Winter Wonderland" for an incredible Ultimate Experience! With three (3) amazing VIP packages available, there is something for everyone and would make a memorable Mother's Day or Holiday gift for yourself, family, or friends!

A special pre-sale for BroadwayWorld's readers kicks off tomorrow at 10am eastern



