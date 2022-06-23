See Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater's Ailey II and Ailey Extension at Bryant Park Picnic Performances

Bryant Park Picnic Performances will continue on July 28 with an Ailey Extension dance class and performance from Ailey II, the celebrated second company to Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater. Led by Artistic Director Francesca Harper, Ailey II, the Next Generation of Dance, comprised of 12 of the most promising early-career dancers is renowned for its dynamic performances, rigorous touring schedule, and community programs. Performing an evening of works that examines dance under a fresh and intimate lens from the vigorous physicality of Andrea Miller's Psūkhe to Yannick Lebrun's poetic ode to French Guiana Saa Magni, to Harper's elliptical galaxy Freedom Series, Ailey II offers a deeper glance into some of the dance world's current contemporary voices whose works embody bold, daring, and fresh perspectives. Before the Ailey II performance, Ailey Extension instructor Katherine Jimenez will lead a NY Style Mambo class featuring live music that takes Latin dance back to its roots. This class is open to people of all ages and all levels of dance experience.

This performance is part of Ailey Moves NYC!, Ailey's 10-day series of outdoor activities for all ages across the five boroughs. This celebration includes performances by Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater and Ailey II, dance in classes and workshops led by Ailey's Arts In Education and Ailey Extension teachers and musicians, meet current students from the acclaimed Ailey School, and watch the stirring documentary AILEY out in the open air. Ailey is thrilled to bring dance to our fellow New Yorkers of all ages.

Attendees may bring their own food or purchase from on-site food and beverage vendors near the Lawn. At most performances, attendees can purchase food from a rotating line-up of local NYC vendors curated by Hester Street Fair. COVID-19 vaccinations and masks are not currently required but Bryant Park will continue to monitor and follow updated New York City and New York State COVID-19 guidelines throughout the summer as necessary.

The 2022 Picnic Performances season is possible due to the generous support of Bank of America. "Bank of America is a long-standing supporter of the arts because we believe that a thriving arts and cultural community benefits both society and the economy," said José Tavarez, President, Bank of America New York City. "So we are thrilled to once again sponsor Picnic Performances and combine our commitment to the arts with our partnership with Bryant Park. Together we're helping New York City's iconic cultural scene to thrive, while promoting green spaces and providing free access to live New York City music, dance and theater."

﻿Performance Details



Thursday, July 28

Ailey Moves NYC!

6PM: Ailey Extension - NY Style Mambo Class

7PM: Ailey II Performance

Ailey Extension (2005) fulfills Mr. Ailey's life-long commitment to bringing dance to everyone by offering "real classes for real people." With nearly 40 weekly classes and special workshops each month, Ailey Extension invites students all over the world to explore different dance styles seven days a week. Ailey Extension currently offers a variety of in-person, virtual, and hybrid class options in techniques like hip-hop, ballet, Horton, West African, Zumba®, samba, contemporary, Pilates, Broadway Jazz, and more. Visit www.alvinailey.org/extension for the latest schedule.

Ailey II (1974) is the second company of emerging young dancers, universally renowned for merging the spirit and energy of the country's best young dance talent with the passion and creative vision of today's most outstanding emerging choreographers. Under the vision of Artistic Director Francesca Harper, Ailey II will continue to expand the bridge from the classroom to the stage that Alvin Ailey created to constantly propel each new generation of artists forward. For more information, visit www.alvinailey.org/ailey-ii.

Program Details:



Psūkhe (Choreography by Andrea Miller)

Saa Magni (Choreography by Yannick Lebrun)

Reflections in D (Choreography by Alvin Ailey)

Freedom Series (Choreography by Francesca Harper)

Programming is subject to change. Ailey II performs as part of the 2022 Bryant Park Picnic Performances season presented by Bank of America and as a part of the Ailey Moves NYC! A Free Summer Dance Celebration for All (July 23-August 1).

Complete Bryant Park Picnic Performances

﻿Line Listings

June

June 24: Emerging Music Festival Curated by AdHoc: Benét, Dougie Poole, and Daneshevskaya

June 25: Emerging Music Festival Curated by AdHoc: 95 Bulls, Talia Goddess, and Reyna Tropical

July

July 1: Carnegie Hall Citywide: Afro Latin Jazz Ensemble

July 8: Carnegie Hall Citywide: The Baylor Project

July 15: Carnegie Hall Citywide: Squirrel Nut Zippers

July 22: Carnegie Hall Citywide: The Broadway Sinfonietta

July 23: Jazzmobile: Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band

July 28: Ailey II Performance and Ailey Extension Dance Class

July 29: Carnegie Hall Citywide: The Hot Sardines Featuring Nellie McKay

August

August 5: Performers TBA

August 12: New York City Opera: La traviata

August 19: Asian American Arts Alliance: Rafiq Bhatia and Ian Chang

August 26: Habibi Festival: Esraa Warda & The Châab Lab, Firas Zreik, Yacine Boularès, and AJOYO

August 29: The Town Hall: Eighth Blackbird Celebrates John Cage

September

September 2: New York City Opera: Lucia di Lammermoor

September 8: Steinway Artists Aaron Diehl and Orrin Evans

September 9: Classical Theatre of Harlem

September 16: Accordion Festival: Heart of Afghanistan and More

September 17: American Symphony Orchestra