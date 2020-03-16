See 16 Year Old Laura Benanti in Costume as Dolly Levi in HELLO, DOLLY!

Laura Benanti took to Twitter today using the hashtag #SunshineSongs to post a picture of herself as a 16 year old Dolly Levi in Hello, Dolly!

Laura Benanti recently posted a video to Instagram asking her high school-aged followers to send videos on Instagram of them singing songs from their cancelled shows. She asked them to post themselves singing and tag her, using the hashtag #SunshineSongs

In the Instagram video she said: "This may seem silly but I know that a lot of high schools were going to have their musicals and those musicals got cancelled. And that is a bummer because I know for so many of us-- I know for me, my high school musical was a lifesaver. So if you would d like to sing a song that you are not going to get to sing now and tag me, I want to see you. I want to hear it,"

