Laura Benanti Asks High School Followers To Send Her Videos Of Them Singing

Trying to find the light in dark times, Laura Benanti is asking her high school-aged followers to send videos on Instagram of them singing songs from their cancelled shows.

"This may seem silly but I know that a lot of high schools were going to have their musicals and those musicals got cancelled. And that is a bummer because I know for so many of us-- I know for me, my high school musical was a lifesaver. So if you would d like to sing a song that you are not going to get to sing now and tag me, I want to see you. I want to hear it," she said in an Instagram video.

We're joining Benanti in her Instagram musical-- tag us in your videos on our Instagram for a chance to be shared on our social channels!

Watch her Instagram video below and get to singing!

A Tony Award®-winning actress who began her Broadway career at the age of 18, Benanti has been hailed by The New York Times for her "effortless" vocals, and by the New York Post for her ability to "whip up laughs out of thin air." She has appeared in 11 Broadway shows (including The Sound of Music, Gypsy, Into the Woods, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, Nine, She Loves Me and My Fair Lady) and has been nominated for 5 Tony Awards. Her flourishing television career includes roles on "Nashville," "Supergirl," "Nurse Jackie," "The Good Wife," and "Younger." She is starring opposite Michael Keaton, Amy Ryan, and Stanley Tucci in the film Worth, as well as opposite Billy Crystal and Tiffany Haddish in the film Here Today. Laura starred as Elsa Schraeder in the NBC production of "The Sound of Music Live!" and she has impersonated Melania Trump in several appearances on "The Late Show" with Stephen Colbert.





