Obituaries
Scott Barnes, Founding Member of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, Passes Away at 68

Donations in Scott’s memory can be made to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Aug. 24, 2022  

Scott Barnes, a founding member of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids, has passed away at age 68 after a battle with pulmonary fibrosis.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids Executive Director Tom Viola shared the following message on Facebook:

My dear pal Scott Barnes passed away peacefully today, August 23rd at 6:30pm in the Palliative Care Unit at Mt. Sinai Hospital.

Thanks to all who made those hours-long morning and afternoon visits and especially to those from beyond his hospital bed who kept Scott in heart and mind. He is seeing all kinds of wonderful folks right now, welcoming him home and celebrating all he's learned this go round and all he's now let go of.

There will not be any kind of funeral gathering or religious service. There is much for us all to settle in our hearts personally and in small groups over these next few weeks. Let's take the time.

Sometime in October (TBD) plans are for a party/reception at a restaurant in the theatre district (TBD) where all are welcome - well beyond those on this email - to celebrate Scott with a drink, some food, lots of boisterous conversation, stories and hugs. Say from 5:00pm to 9:00pm. Hopefully wherever this is done can will have a piano for impromptu songs. I hope folks from out of town can plan to attend. Specific info to follow after Labor Day. There are no plans for an "in-theatre" memorial.

If you are so inclined, donations in Scott's memory can be made to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. www.broadwaycares.org

Thank you all for your loving messages. I shared many with Scott over these last few weeks. I send you my love.

As I know Scott is doing for all time to come.

Scott Barnes
May 30, 1954 - August 23, 2022

Posted by Tom Viola on Tuesday, August 23, 2022


