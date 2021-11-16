Schtick A Pole In It Announces Dates For Open-Ended Run

SCHTICK A POLE IN IT, New York City's best and only comedy and pole dancing show, announces new performance dates for its open-ended run at Drom, located at 85 Avenue A between East 6th and East 5th Streets in the East Village.

SCHTICK A POLE IN IT is an entertainment mashup you will literally not find anywhere else. Combining the aerial artistry of the city's best pole dancers with the comic chops of its funniest stand-ups, SCHTICK is an evening of sexy, hilarious, eye-popping, jaw-dropping fun.

SCHTICK A POLE IN IT is hosted by comedy power couple Dan Goodman and JoAnna Ross. Every month's show features a different music theme from Cardi B to Frank Sinatra, Queen to Hamilton and Megan Thee Stallion to Led Zeppelin.

Upcoming shows are Saturday, November 27 (West Side Story), Friday, December 17 and Saturday, December 18 (Power Ballad Christmas), and SCHTICK's 9th Anniversary Celebration on Friday, January 21 and Saturday, January 22 (Styx).

Tickets $35 - $45. 21+ admitted. 2 drink minimum at table with full menu and bar. All shows start at 8pm. Doors open at 7:30pm. Running time is 90 minutes. Line up subject to change. Proof of Covid vaccine checked at the door. Purchase at https://www.schtickapole.com.

Comics for the Saturday, November 27 show include Calvin Cato (Oxygen's "My Crazy Love," National Geographic's "Brain Games"), Anthony DeVito ("The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," "Comedy Central Presents"), Ophira Eisenberg (Host of NPR's "Ask Me Another"), Dan Goodman (Fusion Network, Skinja!) and JoAnna Ross (Original Broadway Cast of Footloose).

Dancers for the Saturday, November 27 show include Victoria Finehout-Vigil (Queen of the Night, Kanye West), Niara Lucas Eustace (Pole Art Italy), Lara Michaels (US Pole Dance Federation/USPDF National Champion 2017), Brittnai Pytlar (USPDF Miss Sexy 2019), Patricia Yndigoyen (North American Pole Champ 2018) and Jenny Zhou (Ms. Pole Dance Japan finalist).

It all started for a friend... Comedians Dan Goodman and JoAnna Ross never thought they'd be producing a comedy and pole dancing show. Dan and JoAnna had just wrapped up Dan's short film Skinja about a stripper by night, ninja by later that night, when a close friend was diagnosed with breast cancer. As two comics who'd just worked on a film with a bunch of pole dancers, JoAnna came up with the crazy idea to take the two groups of performers and use them to raise money for a good cause. The night was such a success, that they kept it going as a normal show, or as normal as SCHTICK A POLE IN IT gets. Eight years later (and their friend kicking cancer's a**) they are expanding to more dates as they continue to wow audiences with their one-of-a-kind events.

Dan Goodman is a comedian and writer/director based in NYC. His short films have appeared at numerous International Film Festivals, on-air at the Fusion Network, as well as online for the Huffington Post, College Humor, Playboy, Heavy and Slate Magazine. As a comedian, he performed nationally, and internationally on YLE5 in Finland and in the prestigious Comedy Zoo festival in Copenhagen.

JoAnna Ross is a NYC based comedian/writer. She started her career off as a dancer at the age of three (pictures available upon request). JoAnna danced professionally in the original cast of Broadway's Footloose, principal dancer in commercials, regional theater and then found her way to stand up which her mom had been telling her to do for years.