School Of Magic Announces Summer Camps 2021

School of Magic Arts (named one of the "Online Classes Actually Worth Taking" by New York Magazine) has opened registration for their popular 2021 virtual magic summer camp programs.

SOMA's six camp sessions offer youth (aged 7-14) a fun experience with opportunities to learn magic effects, build magic props, and build amazing friendships. In addition, SOMA's programs are specifically designed for a virtual environment, with everything campers need arriving at their door before camp starts.

"At School of Magic Arts, we are magic for a changing world," says Annie Montone, Head Magician. "We are focused on inclusivity, empowerment, and connection. We teach magic, yes, but we also foster friendships, sometimes between young magicians across the globe, that are as magical as the tricks we teach."

School of Magic Arts is a very different kind of approach to magic classes. A 365-day-a-year magic school, it offers after school classes, camps, and private lessons that align with a thoughtful curriculum that builds as a student attains skills.

"So many times, we hear, 'My kid is too shy to do anything like that,' and I want to say we love the shy kid!" says Brian Kehoe, Head Magician. "Magic empowers them to come out of their shells. Every single student that joins School of Magic Arts, for however long they are with us, leaves with confidence. That's what's important to us."

For more information or to register, visit schoolofmagicarts.com/camp.