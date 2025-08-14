Save The Music And Sweetwater Expand Partnership To Support 2025–26 School Year

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Save The Music Foundation will once again partner with Sweetwater, the nation’s leading online music retailer, to expand access to music education in the 2025–26 school year. Building on the success of their 2024 collaboration—which facilitated deliveries to 42 schools—the partnership will support the distribution of nearly 30 J Dilla Music Technology grants as part of Save The Music’s goal to bring 100 comprehensive music programs to public schools across the country this year.

Sweetwater will warehouse and distribute instruments and music technology gear from partners including Hosa and Shure, offer discounted equipment, and waive shipping fees for all grant-related deliveries, allowing more of Save The Music’s resources to go directly toward impact.

The J Dilla Music Technology Grant provides middle and high school students with hands-on access to music production, DJing, and sound engineering tools, and has reached over 85 schools since 2018. “Their dedication, resources, and belief in our mission help us reach more students with the power of music,” said Save The Music Chief Program Officer Chiho Feindler.

For more information on Save The Music and future grant plans, visit savethemusic.org.