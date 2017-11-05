DEAR EVAN HANSEN
Sarah Paulson and Cheyenne Jackson Visit DEAR EVAN HANSEN

Nov. 5, 2017  

Sarah Paulson and Cheyenne Jackson are the latest to stop by Dear Evan Hansen to witness the Tony Award-winning musical. The pair popped backstage to say hello to Ben Platt, and judging by the smiles it was no horror story! Check out the photo below:

A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he's always wanted: A chance to finally fit in.

Both deeply personal and profoundly contemporary, Dear Evan Hansen is the new American musical about life and the way we live it.

