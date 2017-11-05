Sarah Paulson and Cheyenne Jackson Visit DEAR EVAN HANSEN

Sarah Paulson and Cheyenne Jackson are the latest to stop by Dear Evan Hansen to witness the Tony Award-winning musical. The pair popped backstage to say hello to Ben Platt, and judging by the smiles it was no horror story! Check out the photo below:

A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he's always wanted: A chance to finally fit in.



Both deeply personal and profoundly contemporary, Dear Evan Hansen is the new American musical about life and the way we live it.

