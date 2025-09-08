Sara Farrington’s THEATER IS HARD LIVE Will Be Presented At The Salmagundi Club

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Coffee House Club will present Theater is Hard LIVE, the candid and humorous reflections of playwright Sara Farrington, on October 8, 2025, at 6:30 p.m. at the historic Salmagundi Club. The event is free, with optional dinner and drinks available for purchase. Reservations are required.

Based on Farrington’s popular Substack series, Theater is Hard LIVE explores the unpredictable and often unforgiving nature of a life in theater. Blending live performance and conversation, the evening will capture the grit, absurdity, and brilliance of the artistic process.

Joining Farrington onstage are acclaimed performers Jocelyn Kuritsky and Tony Torn, two downtown theater mainstays known for their bold, avant-garde work. A brief talkback with the artists will follow the performance.

“This play celebrates artists whose professional lives have been shaped by long-haul dedication to their craft,” Farrington notes. “True artistry persists in the overlooked spaces and in the gritty, experimental histories of theater—work that continues to ask the most difficult questions and produce the most electric performances.”

The event is part of Breaking the Audio Fiction Form, an experimental series produced by James Scully, Jocelyn Kuritsky, and Julian Tepper, which interrogates the audio fiction industry and seeks to expand its boundaries through live performance and hybrid storytelling. Previous guests have included Julian Schlossberg, Davy Gardner, David Cote, Carl Raymond, and Mimi O’Donnell.

Farrington is an award-winning playwright and co-founder of Foxy Films theater company, whose works have been presented internationally. She is the author of The Lost Conversation: Interviews with an Enduring Avant Garde and CasablancaBox, which was nominated for two Drama Desk Awards.