Sara Chase Returns as Myrtle in THE GREAT GATSBY on Broadway

Original Broadway cast member Sara Chase returned to the Broadway musical adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s landmark novel The Great Gatsby last night, following her medical leave of absence. Chase recently completed several rounds of chemotherapy after being diagnosed with tubal cancer earlier this year.

Tony Award-nominated Broadway stars Jeremy Jordan and Eva Noblezada, lead the cast of The Great Gatsby alongside Noah J. Ricketts as Nick Carraway, Samantha Pauly as Jordan Baker, John Zdrojeski as Tom Buchanan, Paul Whitty as George Wilson, and Eric Anderson as Wolfsheim.

Chilina Kennedy, who played the role of Myrtle during Chase’s leave, played her final performance on Saturday, October 5.

F. Scott Fitzgerald’s timeless novel has landed on the Broadway musical stage for the first time ever in The Great Gatsby. The story follows eccentric and mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby, who will stop at nothing in the pursuit of the lost love of his youth, Daisy Buchanan. Through its fascinatingly nuanced characters – driven by complex inner lives, erupting with extravagance and longing – this epic tale has always been destined to sing. Now, it comes to life on the greatest American stage, with grand, Tony Award-winning production design befitting the 21st century.