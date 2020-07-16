Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
Sara Bareilles, Kelli O'Hara, Andrew Barth Feldman and More to Take Part in BROADWAY SINGS FOR JOE KENNEDY lll
In conjunction with the Campaign for Kennedy for Massachusetts, Group5 Productions has put together a stellar cast singing Broadway favorites. The 30 minute show is a fundraiser for the campaign. The Public is welcome to see the show with prices starting at $5.00.
https://secure.actblue.com/donate/broadway-jk3
With performances by:
Solea Pfeiffer
And appearances by:
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
-
Andrew Lloyd Webber Sends Cease-and-Desist to Trump Campaign For Using 'Memory' at Rallies
According to Page Six, Andrew Lloyd Webber is officially taking legal action against Donald Trump. As BroadwayWorld reported last month, Cats veteran ...
QUIZ: How Well Do You Know Your Broadway Fonts?
How well do you know your Broadway fonts? Take our quiz to find out if you can figure out the show from the font!...
Watch Audra McDonald & Seth Rudetsky Live In Concert On Demand
Hosted by beloved musical director and Sirius XM Star Seth Rudetsky, due to popular demand Audra McDonald's live concert is now available for on deman...
Due to Lockdown Concerns, the UK Drive-In Tour of SIX has Been Cancelled
Live Nation Entertainment' this afternoon announced that their Live From The Drive-In concert series that was to feature 'SIX', will no longer proceed...
Musical Version of Cult Classic Film THE LOST BOYS Could Hit the Stage in 2021
In commemoration of the release of the cult classic film THE LOST BOYS, Grammy winner G Tom Mac, singer and songwriter of the film's hit theme song 'C...
Exclusive: Audra McDonald Sings 'Down With Love' as Part of The Seth Concert Series; Re-Airs Today at 3pm
Seth Rudetsky's internationally acclaimed Broadway concert series that first began in Provincetown at The Art House in 2011 is now a weekly virtual se...