Shutdown Streaming
Article Pixel Jul. 16, 2020  
Sara Bareilles, Kelli O'Hara, Andrew Barth Feldman and More to Take Part in BROADWAY SINGS FOR JOE KENNEDY lll

In conjunction with the Campaign for Kennedy for Massachusetts, Group5 Productions has put together a stellar cast singing Broadway favorites. The 30 minute show is a fundraiser for the campaign. The Public is welcome to see the show with prices starting at $5.00.

https://secure.actblue.com/donate/broadway-jk3

With performances by:

Sara Bareilles

Kelli O'Hara

Andrew Barth Feldman

Alli Mauzey

Dee Roscioli

Solea Pfeiffer

And appearances by:

Christopher Jackson

Rosanne Cash

Harvey Fierstein

Judy Collins

Rita Moreno



