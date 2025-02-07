News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

SWEPT AWAY Cast Recording Is Now Available to Stream

Swept Away played its final Broadway performance on December 29, 2024.

By: Feb. 07, 2025
SWEPT AWAY Cast Recording Is Now Available to Stream
Today, Brian UsiferChris MillerWill Van Dyke, and Gigi Pritzker released the Swept Away (Original Broadway Cast Recording), featuring music and lyrics by The Avett Brothers.

Swept Away (Original Broadway Cast Recording) is set for a physical CD release in early 2025 on Joy Machine Records. The album is mixed by Ian Kagey and mastered by Oscar Zambrano. Executive Producers for the album include Matthew MastenSean Hudock, Jamie Forshaw, Evan Mayer, and Michael Mayer.

Live on Broadway, The Avett Brothers’ Swept Away was a “spectacular” New York Times Critic’s Pick starring Tony Award® winner John Gallagher, Jr., two-time Tony Award nominee Stark SandsAdrian Blake Enscoe and Wayne Duvall.

Swept Away on Broadway featured a score from “The Avett Brothers at their best” (The Daily Beast), a book by Tony winner John Logan (Red, Moulin Rouge! The Musical) and direction by Tony winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening, American Idiot).

 

The Swept Away ensemble included Josh BreckenridgeHunter BrownMatt DeAngelisCameron JohnsonBrandon KalmRico LeBron, Michael J. MainwaringOrville MendozaChase Peacock, Tyrone L. RobinsonDavid Rowen and John SygarJohn Michael Finley and Robert Pendilla served as swings.

The Broadway creative team included Tony Award-winning set designer Rachel Hauck, Tony Award-winning Costume Designer Susan Hilferty, four-time Tony Award-winning lighting designer Kevin Adams, Tony Award-winning sound designer John Shivers, music arranger & orchestrator Chris Miller, music arranger & orchestrator/music supervisor Brian Usifer, music director Will Van Dyke, and casting director Jim CarnahanJillian Cimini, and Alexandre Bleau, CSA.

Swept Away was produced on Broadway by Matthew MastenSean Hudock and Madison Wells Live. Wagner Johnson Productions served as Executive Producers.

Prior to Broadway, Swept Away completed sold-out runs at Berkeley Repertory Theatre, and was thrice extended; and at Arena Stage in Washington, D.C., in the winter of 2023, becoming the highest grossing show in its history. In total, Swept Away has captivated audiences from all 50 states (plus the District of Columbia) as well as throughout the globe.

Swept Away had its World Premiere at Berkeley Repertory Theatre (Johanna Pfaelzer, Artistic Director; Susan Medak, Managing Director) in 2022.

 

 




