SUNSET BLVD. Cast Recording Gets Release Date

It's the greatest news of all! The London Cast Recording of Jamie Lloyd’s production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Sunset Blvd., recorded live at the Savoy Theatre, has a release date. The album will be available digitally and physically on October 25, 2024.

Joining Nicole Scherzinger as Norma Desmond will be co-stars of the London production, 2024 Olivier Award winner Tom Francis as ‘Joe Gillis,’ 2024 Olivier Award nominee Grace Hodgett Young as ‘Betty Schaefer,’ and Olivier Award winner and 2024 Olivier nominee David Thaxton as ‘Max Von Mayerling.’ Drama Desk and OBIE Award winner Mandy Gonzalez will guest star as ‘Norma Desmond’ at certain select performances and Caroline Bowman will standby for the role of ‘Norma Desmond.’

Lloyd Webber’s thrillingly atmospheric Sunset Blvd. features an iconic score including the songs “With One Look,” “The Perfect Year,” and “As If We Never Said Goodbye.”

Haunted by her memories and dreams, movie star Norma Desmond (Nicole Scherzinger) yearns to return to the big screen. A struggling screenwriter (Tom Francis) who can’t sell his scripts to the Hollywood studios may be her only hope, until their dangerous and compelling relationship leads to disastrous circumstances. Drenched in champagne and cynicism, Sunset Blvd. scrutinizes the ambitions and frustrations of its characters and their intoxicating need for fame and adoration.