SUFFS Opening Night Performance Canceled Due to Covid-19; Performances Expected to Resume Next Week

The opening night performance of the new musical SUFFS has been canceled as the company of the show weathers a Covid-19 outbreak. The exciting new musical by Shaina Taub, was set to celebrate its opening night this evening, downtown at The Public Theater.

The production is scheduled to resume performances next week.

The show's representatives confirmed the cancellation in a statement to BroadwayWorld:

"Due to a number of positive COVID cases within the SUFFS company, the show is going on hiatus for the remainder of this week, and all performances scheduled through Sunday, April 10 are cancelled.

This is disappointing to everyone who has worked so hard to bring SUFFS to the stage, but the health and safety of everyone is our central concern. We are sorry the show could not be presented during this time, and we apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

For those scheduled to attend a cancelled performance, please check your email for more information.

We're wishing everyone on SUFFS a speedy recovery and extend our deepest thanks to you for your continued support and understanding."

Yesterday the show reported numerous cases among the company including composer Taub, who will return to the production on April 16. Taub's standby, Holly Gould, will step into the role of Alice Paul in the interim.

With book, music, and lyrics by Shaina Taub, music direction and music supervision by Andrea Grody, choreography by Raja Feather Kelly, and direction by Leigh Silverman, Suffs began performances on March 13.

A musical event one hundred years in the making, Suffs brings to life a complicated chapter in the ongoing battle for the right to vote: the American women's suffrage movement. Written by and featuring one of the most exciting new voices in theater, Shaina Taub, this epic new musical takes an unflinching look at these unsung trailblazers. In the years leading up to the passage of the Nineteenth Amendment, an impassioned group of suffragists-"Suffs" as they called themselves-took to the streets, pioneering protest tactics that transformed the country. They risked their lives as they clashed with the president, the public, and each other. A thrilling story of brilliant, flawed women working against and across generational, racial, and class divides, Suffs boldly explores the victories and failures of a fight for equality that is still far from over.

The complete ensemble cast of Suffs features Jenna Bainbridge (Harry T. Burn/Ensemble), Ally Bonino (Lucy Burns), Tsilala Brock (Dudley Malone), Jenn Colella (Carrie Catt), Hannah Cruz (Ruza Wenclawska), Nadia Dandashi (Doris Stevens), Aisha de Haas (Alva Belmont/Phoebe Burn), Stephanie Everett (Understudy), Amina Faye (Robin/Ensemble), Holly Gould (Alice Paul Standby), Cassondra James (Mary Church Terrell), Nikki M. James (Ida B. Wells), Jaygee Macapugay (Mollie Hay/Ensemble), Grace McLean (Woodrow Wilson), Susan Oliveras (Nina Otero-Warren/Ensemble), Mia Pak (Mrs. Wu/Ensemble), Liz Pearce (Warden Whittaker/Ensemble), Monica Tulia Ramirez (Understudy), J. Riley Jr. (Phyllis Terrell/Ensemble), Phillipa Soo (Inez Milholland), Shaina Taub (Alice Paul), Angela Travino (Understudy), Ada Westfall (Mrs. Herndon/Ensemble), and Aurelia Williams (Understudy).