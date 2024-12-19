SUFFS Will Be Filmed For Release on PBS Great Performances

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Suffs is set to close on Broadway next month, but BroadwayWorld has confirmed that fans of the show will have the opportunity to view the production on their TV screens in the future as part of PBS' Great Performances series.

Shooting notices were posted around the Music Box Theatre in preparation for an upcoming film shoot this weekend. These types of notices are often plastered around a filming location prior to shooting a film or television show to inform people to move their vehicles from the area. The notices around the theatre state that shooting for "GP: Suffs" will take place December 20-22, from 6:00am to 11:00pm.

There has been no confirmation of a release date at this time.

About Suffs

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical Suffs will play its final performance on January 5, 2025 following 24 previews and 301 regular performances. Suffs officially opened on Broadway on April 18, 2024 at The Music Box Theatre. Read the reviews for Suffs here.

A national tour will launch at Seattle’s 5th Avenue Theatre in September 2025.

Suffs stars Tony Award-winning book writer, composer, and lyricist Shaina Taub in the role of Alice Paul, making her only the second woman in history to write the book, music, lyrics and star in her own Broadway musical. Suffs also stars Tony Award-winner Nikki M. James as Ida B. Wells, Tony Award-nominee Jenn Colella as Carrie Chapman Catt, Grace McLean as President Woodrow Wilson, Hannah Cruz as Inez Milholland, Kim Blanck as Ruza Wenclawska, Anastacia McCleskey as Mary Church Terrell, Ally Bonino as Lucy Burns, Tsilala Brock as Dudley Malone, Nadia Dandashi as Doris Stevens, and Tony Award-nominee Emily Skinner as Alva Belmont/Phoebe Burn.

Rounding out the company are Hawley Gould as the Alternate for Alice Paul, Jaygee Macapugay as Mollie Hay, and Laila Drew as Phyllis Terrell/Robin. The ensemble will feature Dana Costello as well as Jenna Bainbridge, Monica Tulia Ramirez, and Ada Westfall making their Broadway debuts. The cast also includes Christine Heesun Hwang, Chessa Metz, Kirsten Scott, Housso Semon, and D’Kaylah Unique Whitley.