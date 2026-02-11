WICKED: FOR GOOD Soundtrack Gets New Limited Pop-Up Edition

Just in time for the streaming debut of Wicked: For Good on Peacock, Republic Records will release a brand-new pop-up vinyl edition of the soundtrack. The 2-disc limited edition LP features an embossed cover, along with a pop-up gatefold jacket depicting Elphaba, Glinda, Grimmerie pages, and more.

The new edition will be released on March 20, with pre-orders now available here. The vinyl retails for $109.98. Check out a preview of the release below.

In addition to the pop-up vinyl, the Wicked: For Good soundtrack was released in several variants, including a green (Elphaba) and a pink (Glinda) edition, each featuring an image of the character on the cover. Other versions include a picture disc vinyl, a standard black vinyl, a standard CD, and more.

The soundtrack features all of the fan-favorite songs from Act 2 of the stage show, including "No Good Deed," "As Long as You're Mine," and the title number. It also includes the two new songs written by songwriter Stephen Schwartz: “No Place Like Home,” performed by Cynthia Erivo's Elphaba, and “The Girl In The Bubble,” performed by Ariana Grande as Glinda. Other new material includes an expanded opening and a new version of "Wonderful," now featuring the character of Glinda. Find out everything that's new in the film in our guide here.

In 2025, Republic Records also released the official score album for Wicked: For Good, containing all the instrumental underscoring written for the film by Stephen Schwartz and John Powell. It is available on streaming platforms, CD, and vinyl.

Currently available to rent or purchase on digital, Wicked: For Good hit theaters last November, grossing $150 million in North America during its opening weekend. Wicked: For Good marked the biggest opening weekend for a film based on a Broadway musical, beating a record set by the first film in 2024. It will stream on Peacock beginning March 20.

Wicked: For Good is directed by Jon M. Chu and stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. Other cast members include Tony-nominee Colman Domingo as the voice of the Cowardly Lion and Sharon D. Clarke (Caroline, or Change) as the voice of Elphaba’s childhood nanny, Dulcibear.

