SOUL SCIENCE LAB Comes to Chelsea Factory With 3-Day Immersive Festival

Chelsea Factory continues to foster the New York City arts scene with the launch of 2023 Resident Artist Soul Science Lab's immersive mini festival experience, Make a Joyful Noize. Initially commissioned by Carnegie Hall in 2019 with a 2022 premiere, the three-day, genre-defying festival is the culmination of two weeks of rehearsal and exploration in the historic Chelsea Factory space. Featuring music, film, interviews, spoken word, and dance, the multimedia universe created by Soul Science Lab captures the visceral, contagious energy of Black joy with live events from March 8-10 at Chelsea Factory (547 West 26th St., between 10th and 11th Avenues). Tickets are available online at www.ChelseaFactory.org.

The inaugural Make a Joyful Noize: A Soul Science Lab Mini Festival at Chelsea Factory is an opportunity to share the full breadth of this multimedia duo's work through its three main elements: music, film, and education. Festivities open with a free screening of the short documentary Creating Make a Joyful Noize, providing an all-access look into the journey of spirit, pain, resistance, and self-discovery it took to create their forthcoming visual album. The following evening, the pair hosts a songwriters workshop and open mic with a twist. Sip & Spit pairs wine with flow and songwriting skills, designed for educators, teaching artists, and creatives alike.

The festival concludes on March 10 with the festival's eponymous live performance, combining a live band, vocalists, and visual installations. Make a Joyful Noize is poised to be an unforgettable experience that celebrates Black joy. The evening features Chen Lo (lead vocals/Creative Director), Asante Amin (lead vocals/sax/Musical Director), DJ Scan (DJ/triggers), Cinque Kemp (drums/triggers), Parker McAllister (bass), Michael Pallas (trombone), David Adewumi (trumpet), Mathew Thomas (background vocals), and Ashley Jenkins (background vocals). Carlos DeCastillo serves as visual operator, Carlos Del Castillo serves as video engineer, with Violet Tafari as production manager.