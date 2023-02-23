Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

SOUL SCIENCE LAB Comes to Chelsea Factory With 3-Day Immersive Festival

There will be live events from March 8-10 at Chelsea Factory.

Feb. 23, 2023  
SOUL SCIENCE LAB Comes to Chelsea Factory With 3-Day Immersive Festival

Chelsea Factory continues to foster the New York City arts scene with the launch of 2023 Resident Artist Soul Science Lab's immersive mini festival experience, Make a Joyful Noize. Initially commissioned by Carnegie Hall in 2019 with a 2022 premiere, the three-day, genre-defying festival is the culmination of two weeks of rehearsal and exploration in the historic Chelsea Factory space. Featuring music, film, interviews, spoken word, and dance, the multimedia universe created by Soul Science Lab captures the visceral, contagious energy of Black joy with live events from March 8-10 at Chelsea Factory (547 West 26th St., between 10th and 11th Avenues). Tickets are available online at www.ChelseaFactory.org.

The inaugural Make a Joyful Noize: A Soul Science Lab Mini Festival at Chelsea Factory is an opportunity to share the full breadth of this multimedia duo's work through its three main elements: music, film, and education. Festivities open with a free screening of the short documentary Creating Make a Joyful Noize, providing an all-access look into the journey of spirit, pain, resistance, and self-discovery it took to create their forthcoming visual album. The following evening, the pair hosts a songwriters workshop and open mic with a twist. Sip & Spit pairs wine with flow and songwriting skills, designed for educators, teaching artists, and creatives alike.

The festival concludes on March 10 with the festival's eponymous live performance, combining a live band, vocalists, and visual installations. Make a Joyful Noize is poised to be an unforgettable experience that celebrates Black joy. The evening features Chen Lo (lead vocals/Creative Director), Asante Amin (lead vocals/sax/Musical Director), DJ Scan (DJ/triggers), Cinque Kemp (drums/triggers), Parker McAllister (bass), Michael Pallas (trombone), David Adewumi (trumpet), Mathew Thomas (background vocals), and Ashley Jenkins (background vocals). Carlos DeCastillo serves as visual operator, Carlos Del Castillo serves as video engineer, with Violet Tafari as production manager.


BroadwayWorld Shop
Shop BroadwayWorld

Shop this season's new musicals! Get dressed up for a night at the theatre, or just a night at home, with merch from some of Broadway's biggest hits including SOME LIKE IT HOT, KIMBERLY AKIMBO, and more!
Start Shopping


Related Stories
New Release Date Announced For KPOP Original Bway Cast Album Photo
New Release Date Announced For KPOP Original B'way Cast Album
KPOP stans will have to wait a little longer to hear the show's hotly anticipated cast recording. 
Photos: Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi Stops By PICTURES FROM HOME On Broadway Photo
Photos: Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi Stops By PICTURES FROM HOME On Broadway
PICTURES FROM HOME is running now at Broadway's Studio 54 and last night the cast and crew got a visit from Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi and her husband Paul Pelosi who stopped backstage for a meet and greet witn stars Nathan Lane, Zoe Wanamaker, Danny Burstein, director Bartlett Sher and more! See photos from her visit!
Coalition of Broadway Unions & Guilds Condemns Antisemitic Protesters Photo
Coalition of Broadway Unions & Guilds Condemns Antisemitic Protesters
The Coalition of Broadway Unions & Guilds condemned the self-described neo-Nazis who harassed theatergoers prior to Tuesday’s preview performance of Parade outside the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre.
Eric Berryman and Jay O. Sanders Complete the Cast of PRIMARY TRUST Photo
Eric Berryman and Jay O. Sanders Complete the Cast of PRIMARY TRUST
Roundabout Theatre Company has announced the complete cast for the world premiere of Primary Trust by playwright Eboni Booth, directed by Knud Adams. See who is starring, and how to purchase tickets!

More Hot Stories For You


Wake Up With BWW 2/23: THE WIZ Sets Pre-Broadway Dates, GATSBY Musical Will Premiere, and More!Wake Up With BWW 2/23: THE WIZ Sets Pre-Broadway Dates, GATSBY Musical Will Premiere, and More!
February 23, 2023

Top stories: the producers of Parade, as well as various members of the cast including Ben Platt, have responded to antisemitic protestors outside of the show's first preview. Plus, an all new Gatsby musical will premiere at A.R.T. in 2024, and will be directed by Tony Award winner Rachel Chavkin and choreographed by Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh.
New Spring Release Date Announced For KPOP Original Broadway Cast AlbumNew Spring Release Date Announced For KPOP Original Broadway Cast Album
February 22, 2023

KPOP stans will have to wait a little longer to hear the show's hotly anticipated cast recording. 
Photos: Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi Stops By PICTURES FROM HOME On BroadwayPhotos: Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi Stops By PICTURES FROM HOME On Broadway
February 22, 2023

PICTURES FROM HOME is running now at Broadway's Studio 54 and last night the cast and crew got a visit from Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi and her husband Paul Pelosi who stopped backstage for a meet and greet witn stars Nathan Lane, Zoe Wanamaker, Danny Burstein, director Bartlett Sher and more! See photos from her visit!
Coalition of Broadway Unions & Guilds Condemns Antisemitic Protesters at First Preview of PARADECoalition of Broadway Unions & Guilds Condemns Antisemitic Protesters at First Preview of PARADE
February 22, 2023

The Coalition of Broadway Unions & Guilds condemned the self-described neo-Nazis who harassed theatergoers prior to Tuesday’s preview performance of Parade outside the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre.
Eric Berryman and Jay O. Sanders Complete the Cast of PRIMARY TRUST at Roundabout Theatre CompanyEric Berryman and Jay O. Sanders Complete the Cast of PRIMARY TRUST at Roundabout Theatre Company
February 22, 2023

Roundabout Theatre Company has announced the complete cast for the world premiere of Primary Trust by playwright Eboni Booth, directed by Knud Adams. See who is starring, and how to purchase tickets!
share