Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
SOME LIKE IT HOT Cancels Tonight's Performance

SOME LIKE IT HOT Cancels Tonight's Performance

Performances will resume on Tuesday, November 29.

Nov. 28, 2022  

Some Like It Hot on Broadway has canceled tonight's (11/28) performance.

The show's official Twitter account shared, "J. Harrison Ghee is recovering from a pre-existing injury and will return to the show on Thursday, December 1. Jarvis B. Manning Jr. will be playing the role of Jerry/Daphne on Tuesday, November 29, and Wednesday, November 30."

See the tweet below:

This brand-new Broadway musical comedy features a book by Matthew López (The Inheritance) & Amber Ruffin ("The Amber Ruffin Show"), music by Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman (Hairspray) and direction and choreography by Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon). The musical is based on the classic MGM film Some Like It Hot which has been named the "Funniest American Movie of All Time" by the American Film Institute.

Set in Chicago when Prohibition has everyone thirsty for a little excitement, SOME LIKE IT HOT is the rollicking story of two musicians forced to flee the Windy City after witnessing a mob hit. With gangsters hot on their heels, they're on the run as the newest members of the swingingest big band ever to cross the country. Can they hide in plain sight without completely losing themselves? Or will the mob, the truth, and maybe even love itself finally catch up to them?

The creative team includes Scott Pask (Sets), Gregg Barnes (Costumes), Natasha Katz (Lights), Brian Ronan (Sound), Josh Marquette (Hair & Wigs), Milagros Medina-Cerdiera (Makeup Designer), Cheryl Thomas (Hair and Skin Consultant), Christian Borle & Joe Farrell (Additional Material), Mary-Mitchell Campbell (Music Supervisor), Darryl Archibald (Music Director), Kristy Norter (Music Coordinator), Charlie Rosen and Bryan Carter (Orchestrations), Glen Kelly (Dance and Incidental Music Arrangements) and The Telsey Office, Bethany Knox, CSA. (Casting). Karen Moore will serve as Production Stage Manager. The production team also includes Steve Bebout (Associate Director), John MacInnis (Associate Choreographer), and Juniper Street Productions (Production Management). 101 Productions, Ltd. serves as the general manager.

The company is led by Tony Award winner Christian Borle as Joe, J. Harrison Ghee as Jerry, Adrianna Hicks as Sugar, Kevin Del Aguila as Osgood, NaTasha Yvette Williams as Sweet Sue, Adam Heller as Mulligan, Mark Lotito as Spats. The ensemble includes Tia Altinay,TyNia René Brandon, Ian Campayno, DeMarius Copes, Casey Garvin, Devon Hadsell, Ashley Elizabeth Hale, Jenny Hill, K.J. Hippensteel, Abby Matsusaka, Jarvis B. Manning Jr., Brian Thomas Martin, Amber Owens, Kayla Pecchioni, Richard Riaz Yoder, Angie Schworer, Charles South, Brendon Stimson, Raena White, and Julius Williams.


TodayTix Black Friday

Related Stories
Mariah Carey Joins the Producing Team of SOME LIKE IT HOT Photo
Mariah Carey Joins the Producing Team of SOME LIKE IT HOT
Grammy-winning and best-selling female recording artist of all time Mariah Carey has signed on as a co-producer of the new musical comedy SOME LIKE IT HOT, now playing at the Shubert Theatre.
Video: Watch SOME LIKE IT HOT Cast Perform at the Macys Thanksgiving Day Parade Photo
Video: Watch SOME LIKE IT HOT Cast Perform at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
The cast of Some Like It Hot spent their morning on 34th Street as performers at The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade! Below, watch as they perform 'Some Like It Hot'
Photos: SOME LIKE IT HOT Hosts Star-Studded Special Preview Performance Photo
Photos: SOME LIKE IT HOT Hosts Star-Studded Special Preview Performance
On Friday, November 18th, Broadway’s SOME LIKE IT HOT hosted a special preview performance. Guests were treated to a pre-show cocktail, with Marc Shaiman indulged the crowd with an impromptu rendition of the title number at the piano before heading over to the Shubert Theatre for the evening performance. Check out the photos here.
Marc Shaiman Gushes Over SOME LIKE IT HOT Praise from Andrew Lloyd Webber Photo
Marc Shaiman Gushes Over SOME LIKE IT HOT Praise from Andrew Lloyd Webber
Previews are now underway for the new musical comedy Some Like It Hot and the show already has a fan in Andrew Lloyd Webber, who took to Twitter to share his praise of the 'fabulously old school' musical.

More Hot Stories For You


Mariah Carey Joins the Producing Team of SOME LIKE IT HOT on BroadwayMariah Carey Joins the Producing Team of SOME LIKE IT HOT on Broadway
November 28, 2022

Grammy-winning and best-selling female recording artist of all time Mariah Carey has signed on as a co-producer of the new musical comedy SOME LIKE IT HOT, now playing at the Shubert Theatre.
Photos: See New Images of Gaby Albo & More in the National Tour of ON YOUR FEET!Photos: See New Images of Gaby Albo & More in the National Tour of ON YOUR FEET!
November 28, 2022

See new production images from the brand new non-Equity national tour of the smash hit Broadway musical, ON YOUR FEET! THE STORY OF EMILIO & Gloria Estefan.
Andrew Lloyd Webber & Michael Harrison Announce Partnership to Develop New MusicalsAndrew Lloyd Webber & Michael Harrison Announce Partnership to Develop New Musicals
November 28, 2022

Andrew Lloyd Webber, composer of some of the world’s most famous musicals, and Michael Harrison, critically-acclaimed, award-winning international producer, announced the creation of a new musical theatre partnership to find and develop new musicals, and create new productions from Andrew Lloyd Webber’s momentous musical catalogue. 
Tickets for Michael R. Jackson's WHITE GIRL IN DANGER To Go On Sale TodayTickets for Michael R. Jackson's WHITE GIRL IN DANGER To Go On Sale Today
November 28, 2022

Tickets for the World Premiere of Michael R. Jackson’s new musical, WHITE GIRL IN DANGER, presented by Vineyard Theatre and Second Stage Theater, will go on sale. WHITE GIRL IN DANGER will be directed by Tony Award nominee Lileana Blain-Cruz and choreographed by Raja Feather Kelly.
Words From The Wings: Sushma Saha of 1776 Shares Backstage Must-Haves, and More!Words From The Wings: Sushma Saha of 1776 Shares Backstage Must-Haves, and More!
November 28, 2022

BroadwayWorld is bringing you Words From the Wings, a new series of interviews that take fans behind the scenes of some of their favorite Broadway stars' backstage routines! Today we're chatting with Sushma Saha of 1776, who told us all about their backstage must-haves, favorite moments and more!
share