SIX to Become Longest Running Show at the Lena Horne Theatre Tonight

The production will have played 1,545 Performances.
With its 1,545th performance tonight (June 27, 2025), Six will become the longest running show to play in the Lena Horne Theatre (formerly the Brooks Atkinson Theatre).
The original production of Waitress previously held the title having played 1,544 performances when it closed on January 5, 2020.
First named in honor of distinguished actor Richard Mansfield, the theatre originally opened on February 15, 1926. In 1960, it was rechristened the Brooks Atkinson Theatre in tribute to the New York Times dance critic. It was renamed the Lena Horne Theatre on November 1, 2022. It is the first Broadway theatre to be named in honor of a Black woman.
Six celebrated its official Broadway opening night on Sunday, October 3, 2021. Six is currently running on Broadway at the Lena Horne Theatre and tickets are now available through January 18, 2026.
The Broadway cast features Najah Hetsberger as Catherine of Aragon, Gianna Yanelli as Anne Boleyn, Kelsie Watts as Jane Seymour, Krystal Hernandez as Anna of Cleves, Kay Sibal as Katherine Howard, and Taylor Marie Daniel as Catherine Parr. The cast also includes Aryn Bohannon, Sierra Fermin, Jana Larell Glover, and Jenny Mollet as Alternates.
From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the Six wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!
Six is the winner of 23 awards including the 2022 Tony Award for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical.