SIX Releases New Block of Tickets Through November 2026

A new block of tickets will be released at 10am today (January 23) for Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss’s Tony Award®-winning Six. As of that time, tickets will be available through November 22, 2026. Six celebrated its official Broadway opening night at the Lena Horne Theatre (256 West 47th Street) on Sunday, October 3, 2021.

Now in its fifth historic year on Broadway, Six is the longest running of 200 shows to have played in the Lena Horne Theatre since it first opened a century ago as the Mansfield Theatre in 1926. Six is now the 46th longest running show in Broadway history.

Current Broadway cast members, Najah Hetsberger (Catherine of Aragon) Gianna Yanelli (Anne Boleyn), Kelsie Watts (Jane Seymour), Krystal Hernandez (Anna of Cleves), Kay Sibal (Katherine Howard), and Taylor Marie Daniel (Catherine Parr), will play their final performance on February 15.

Beginning February 16, the cast will feature two newcomers to the Queendom who are making their Broadway debuts - Dylan Mulvaney (The Least Problematic Woman in the World, TikTok series “Days of Girlhood”) as Anne Boleyn and Grammy Award winner Abigail Barlow (The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical Album, Disney’s Moana 2) as Katherine Howard; returning from the original Broadway cast of Six – Grammy and Emmy winning Adrianna Hicks (Six, Some Like It Hot) as Catherine of Aragon and Anna Uzele as Catherine Parr (Six; New York, New York); returning from the 2023 Broadway cast and North American Tour of Six – Jasmine Forsberg (Six, Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends); and returning from the 2024 Broadway cast and North American tour of Six - Olvia Donalson as Anna of Cleves (Six, the Dolly Parton musical). Current Alternates, Aryn Bohannon, Sierra Fermin, Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert, and Aiyana Smash, will continue in their respective roles.

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the Six wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!

Six is the winner of 23 awards including the 2022 Tony Award® for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical.

The National Tour of Six is currently playing cities throughout the US. Six is also currently playing at the Vaudeville Theatre in London’s West End, on tour in the UK and Ireland, and in cities throughout Europe.