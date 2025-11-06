SHIRLEY VALENTINE Star Pauline Collins Passes Away at 85

Click Here for More on Obituaries

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that stage and screen actress Pauline Collins, who played the title role in the solo play Shirley Valentine, has passed away from complications of Parkinson's disease. She was 85 years old.

In her career of more than five decades, Collins was a frequent presence in British theater and on television. One of her early memorable roles came in the Doctor Who serial The Faceless Ones, appearing as the character of Samtnatha Briggs. Her performance struck a chord and she was subsequently offered the chance to continue the character for 39 more episodes, but declined the opportunity. One of her first notable recurring roles came in the early 1970s with the British costume drama Upstairs, Downstairs and its spin-off Thomas & Sarah.

Collins received her first Olivier Award nomination in 1976 for the play Engaged at The Old Vic. Other UK stage credits included The Importance of Being Earnest, Confusions, Romantic Comedy, Women in Mind, and Cinderella.

She garnered critical acclaim in the late 80s for starring as housewife Shirley Valentine in the play of the same name by Willy Russell, receiving Olivier and Tony Awards for her performance. She also reprised the role in the 1989 film adaptation.

In the later part of her career, she starred in the Glenn Close-led period drama Albert Nobbs and played a former opera singer in the British comedy Quartet alongside Maggie Smith, Tom Courtenay, and Michael Gambon. Her final screen appearance was opposite Joan Collins in the 2017 comedy The Time of Their Lives.