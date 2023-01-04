SF SKETCHFEST Comdy Festival Announces Seven Livestream Events For 20th Anniversary Festival

SF Sketchfest, the San Francisco Comedy Festival, announces event livestreams at the 20th Anniversary fest happening January 20 - February 5.

While the highly anticipated in-person return of SF Sketchfest brings over 200 shows to venues across the city, for the first time ever, SF Sketchfest will be making its special programming accessible to audiences around the world with livestream viewing available for select festival events.

Ticket prices for livestream access range from $10-$20, streams will be viewable live and for 48 hours following each event. Tickets to access the seven exclusive SF Sketchfest events which will be viewable worldwide are available at moment.co/sfsketchfest.

SF Sketchfest events available for livestream include these seven shows:



SF Sketchfest Roast of Bruce Campbell



with guests Peaches Christ, Dana DeLorenzo, David Alan Grier, Cassandra Peterson (AKA Elvira, Mistress of the Dark), Kevin Pollak, Ted Raimi, roastmaster Dana Gould and more. Saturday, January 28, 7:30pm PST.

"Viva Variety" 25th Anniversary Tribute



A Very Special Evening with Mr. and the former Mrs. Laupin and Johnny Blue Jeans, aka Thomas Lennon, Kerri Kenney-Silver and Michael Ian Black, with Ken Marino and David Wain. Saturday, January 21, 7:30pm PST.

Judge John Hodgman



with John Hodgman and Jesse Thorn. Saturday, February 4, 7:30pm PST.

Uptown Showdown Debate: In-Person vs Remote



with John Ross Bowie, River Butcher, Dana Gould, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Baron Vaughn and more, Hosted by Dhaya Lakshminarayanan. Friday, January 27, 10pm PST.



Varietopia with Paul F Tompkins and more



Sunday, February 5, 7:30pm PST.



Avatar: Braving the Elements



with Janet Varney and Dante Basco and guests Jack De Sena, Grey DeLisle and Phil LaMarr. Sunday, January 22, 1pm PST.

Hello From the Magic Tavern



with Arnie Niekamp, Adal Rifai and Matt Young and guest Guy Branum. Saturday, January, 21, 4pm PST.

Called "One of America's most respected comedy festivals" (Rolling Stone) and hailed as hosting "a roster of talent that will satiate any comedy fan's dreams" (The Laugh Button), SF Sketchfest offers its audiences the rare opportunity to see their favorite performers in intimate live appearances. And now, for the first time, seven exclusive SF Sketchfest events will be accessible to viewers around the world!



Go to moment.co/sfsketchfest to get access to these select SF Sketchfest livestreaming events!

SF Sketchfest's 20th Anniversary Comedy Festival also features:



An Evening with Elliott Gould: "The Long Goodbye" 50th Anniversary screening and conversation; "A Mighty Wind" 20th Anniversary reunion with Christopher Guest, Catherine O'Hara, Eugene Levy, Harry Shearer, Jane Lynch, Michael McKean, John Michael Higgins, and Michael Hitchcock: screening & conversation with Kevin Pollak; Tributes to Cheech & Chong, Laraine Newman, and David Alan Grier; "Perfect Strangers" 35th Anniversary with Mark Linn-Baker and Bronson Pinchot; Fred Armisen 3 Night Residency: Comedy for Bass Players but Everyone is Welcome; "City of Dreams" live read with Ken Marino, David Wain, David Cross, Thomas Lennon, Natalie Morales, and more; The 5 Year Anniversary of the 10 Year Anniversary of the Eugene Mirman Comedy Festival with Eugene Mirman and friends; Upright Citizens Brigade ASSSSCAT with Matt Besser; Celebrity Autobiography; Doug Benson Movie Interruption; The Psychologists Are In with Maggie Lawson and Timothy Omundson; Alison Leiby: Oh God A Show About Abortion; Asian AF; The Black Version; The Improvised Shakespeare Company; Stuff You Should Know; Riffapalooza; Play Date with Puddles, Dave Hill and Steve Agee; Dumb People Town with The Sklar Bros and Daniel Van Kirk; The Red Room Orchestra plays the music of "Twin Peaks" and the "Repo Man" soundtrack with stars from the films & all-star ensembles led by local Marc Capelle; plus Maria Bamford, Bruce McCulloch, Kevin McDonald, Janeane Garofalo, Todd Barry, Joel Kim Booster, Michael Winslow, Mary Lynn Rajskub, James Adomian, Reggie Watts, River Butcher, Atsuko Okatsuka, Moshe Kasher, Brent Weinbach, and SO MUCH MORE!



Come celebrate SF Sketchfest's 20th Anniversary! Tickets and information available at sfsketchfest.com.