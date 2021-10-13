SESAME STREET LIVE! LET'S PARTY! Will Be Performed at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in February 2022

Everyone's invited to take part in the sunniest and funniest street celebration in Sesame Street Live! Let's Party!. This Feld Entertainment, Inc. production features favorite Sesame Street pals Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Big Bird and more in a sensory adventure live on stage. Sesame Street Live! Let's Party! visits Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden for 13 performances from Saturday, February 19 through Sunday, February 27, 2022. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, October 20 at 10:00AM.



From the moment the curtain rises, parents and children alike will be on their feet dancing along to a pop-infused soundtrack with new Sesame Street friends and live emcees Casey and Caleb. Planning a party isn't easy when everybody has a different idea of fun, but with some help from the audience, it becomes the ultimate reflection of what friendship plus teamwork can accomplish. Party guests will sing along to familiar songs, like "I Love Trash" and "C is for Cookie," with Oscar the Grouch and Cookie Monster; dance to the beat with Elmo; explore a wintry wonderland when Abby Cadabby's magic goes awry; take flight with Big Bird to learn about some of his fabulous feathered friends; and discover new cultures in an interactive Spanish lesson with Rosita.



Tickets for Sesame Street Live! Let's Party! start at $15.00. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, October 20 at 10:00AM and will be available online at www.msg.com/sesamestreetlive. Service charges apply to internet orders. Tickets will be available in person beginning Thursday, October 21 at the Ticketmaster Box Offices at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre. For group sales, please call 212-465-6080. Accessible and companion seats are available via the Disabled Services Department at 888-609-7599.