SEA WALL / A LIFE Will Be Recorded by Audible

Audible today announced that it will record the Broadway hit Sea Wall/A Life, starring Academy Award nominee Jake Gyllenhaal and Tony Award nominee Tom Sturridge, two of the finest actors of their generation, as an Audible Original production, to be made available for millions of listeners globally in the coming months.

Meet Alex, a photographer on a holiday with his family in the south of France, and Abe, a music producer with a baby on the way. Two men - both fathers, husbands, and sons - take us on a journey you will never forget.

Sea Wall/A Life is a heart-filled exploration of the beauty of life and meaning of love. Sturridge, in his third collaboration with Tony and Olivier winner Simon Stephens, who wrote this gripping play, performs Sea Wall, an astonishing monologue about love and the human need to know the unknowable. Gyllenhaal continues his artistic collaboration with Olivier Award nominated playwright Nick Payne in A Life, an emotional examination of how sons become fathers and the transformative power of love. Together, Sea Wall/A Life is a must-see performance of dramatic storytelling at its best.

"I speak for both Tom and myself when I say that it has been one of the great privileges of our respective careers to be a part of this show and to perform these exquisite pieces of writing," said Gyllenhaal. "There is something utterly unique about them both separately and together that has connected us to audiences in a way that somehow unlocks the undeniable truth that we are all connected by love and the inevitable impermanence of life. These pieces connected so personally and profoundly with audiences every night," said Gyllenhaal. "It's exciting that with Audible's release those who weren't able to catch Sea Wall / A Life during the Broadway run will still be able to experience it in a meaningful way and that this play will live on and continue to connect us to one another."

The release of Sea Wall/A Life in audio is a continuation of Audible's commitment to fostering creative talent in theatre and bringing theatrical productions to new audiences, which includes its $5 million Emerging Playwright Fund to commission and produce works by emerging playwrights from around the world driven by language and voice. Information about the first 25 commissions can be found here.

Critically acclaimed and award-winning Audible performances of captivating stage productions starring Billy Crudup, Carey Mulligan, Judith Light, John Lithgow, Patti Smith, Billy Crystal, Kit Harington and others are available at www.audible.com/theater.

Photo Credit: Richard Hubert Smith





