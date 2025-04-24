Ryan Vasquez, Maria Bilbao, Ryan Silverman Will Join Abingdon Theatre Company's Brave New Voices

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Abingdon Theatre Company has announced recent cast additions to their upcoming Brave New Voices event, a concert performance of new musical Every Wednesday Night in association with Executive Producer Rashad V. Chambers, with music and lyrics by Jon D'Agostino and Michael August, book by Jon D'Agostino with music direction by Robbie Cowan and directed by Chad Austin.

Ryan Vasquez (The Notebook), Maria Bilbao (Sweeney Todd), and Ryan Silverman (Chicago) will be joining the previously announced Kennedy Caughell (Paradise Square), Dave Droxler (Robin & Me: My Little Spark of Madness), Alan H. Green (Charlie & the Chocolate Factory), Ashley D. Kelley (Shucked), Kara Lindsay (Once Upon A Mattress), Angel Lozada (Bad Cinderella), Carolina Rial (NBC's “The Voice”), Carrie St. Louis (Titanique), Barbara Walsh (Company), Alyssa Wray (ABC's “American Idol”), Tony Yazbeck (Flying Over Sunset), and Jared Zirilli (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical). Casting by Karie Koppel.

The benefit performance will take place on May 15, 2025 at 7:00 PM at Chelsea Table + Stage (152 West 26th Street New York, NY 10001). Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.

"Every Wednesday Night" is a heartwarming pop/rock musical that dives into life, love, loss, and the magical healing of music. The show centers on a young man dealing with the loss of his father while on the brink of fatherhood himself. On a whim, he steps into a local New Jersey bar on a karaoke night and finds himself among a quirky group of regulars, each using the microphone to escape from their own troubles. As they belt out fifteen original, powerful songs, they form bonds, create a community of "misfit singers," and share life-altering moments. "Every Wednesday Night" is all about finding courage and healing in unexpected places. Join us for a feel-good musical adventure where every off-key note is a cause for celebration and "just sing" is the motto for moving forward.

Established over 30 years ago, Abingdon Theatre Company (ATC) develops and produces critically acclaimed brave, new American work by emerging and established artists. Mainstage Productions include the Off-Broadway premieres of Max Mondi's Maybe Tomorrow with Dan Amboyer and Elizabeth A. Davis, Robin & Me: My Little Spark of Madness written and performed by Dave Droxler, the New York premiere of Queens Girl in the World, which was nominated for Outstanding Solo Performance for the Vivian Robinson Audelco Recognition Awards for Excellence in Black Theatre, and the NYT Critics' Pick Get on Your Knees written and performed by Jaqueline Novak, nominated for a Drama Desk Award. The One Night Only Series has showcased work such as Alex Edelman's Just for Us which went on to receive Drama Desk Award and Outer Critics Circle Award nominations and has just completed its run on Broadway; Back by Matt Webster starring Emmy Award nominee Madeline Brewer and Tony Award nominee James Cusati-Moyer; The Prompter starring Oscar-winning actress Estelle Parsons; Date of a Lifetime, a new musical with book and lyrics by Carl Kissin and music by Robert Baumgartner Jr. ATC's Around the Table Series has produced staged readings of new plays such as The Inferno by Chris Sherman and Arancini by Joey Merlo. In 2020, ATC established Abingdon Virtual led by Executive Producer Chad Austin, and has since produced three award-winning films, including As Apple Pie written and directed by Artist-in-Residence Pierre Marais, which was an official selection of the Cannes World Film Festival for Best Young Filmmaker and won multiple awards at festivals including Best Cinematography, Best Director, and Best Drama USA; Abingdon Virtual's premiere film, It Cries Too Loudly, was an official selection of the Prague International Short Film Awards and won Best Cinematography and Best Short Film at the Eastern European Film Festival.