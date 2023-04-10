Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Rush and Digital Lottery Policies Set For GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR on Broadway

The production is now in previews at The Belasco Theatre.

Apr. 10, 2023  

Broadway's Good Night, Oscar starring Sean Hayes has announced the Rush and Digital Lottery policies for the show which is now in previews at The Belasco Theatre.

In person rush tickets are $35 and available day-of when the box office opens. There is a limit of two tickets per person. The Belasco Theatre box office is open Monday through Saturday at 10am, and will open Sundays at 12pm beginning April 30.

Entries for the digital lottery open at 12 AM one day before the performance via rush.telecharge.com; winners are drawn the same day at 10 AM and 3 PM. Winners may buy up to 2 tickets at $40 each (inclusive of all fees; subject to availability.)

Written by Pulitzer Prize-winner Doug Wright and directed by Lisa Peterson, Good Night, Oscar opens on April 24 at Broadway's Belasco Theatre, (111 West 44th Street). The 20-week limited engagement will end on August 27.

In addition to Sean Hayes, the cast includes Emily Bergl as June Levant; Marchánt Davis as Alvin Finney; Peter Grosz as Bob Sarnoff; Ben Rappaport as Jack Paar; Alex Wyse as Max Weinbaum; and John Zdrojeski as George Gershwin. Understudies Sam Bell-Gurwitz, Thomas Michael Hammond, Stephanie Janssen, Postell Pringle, and Max Roll complete the cast.

In Good Night, Oscar, Sean Hayes plays Oscar Levant: Hollywood actor, concert pianist, and the most subversive wit ever to appear on television during its Golden Age.

It's 1958 and Jack Paar is hosting "The Tonight Show." He's booked his favorite guest, a pundit as hilarious as he is unpredictable: Oscar Levant, who once famously proclaimed, "There's a fine line between genius and insanity, and I have erased that line." In 90 short minutes, Oscar will have audiences howling, censors scrambling, and - when it's all over - America will be just a little less innocent than she was before.

Good Night, Oscar is produced on Broadway by Grove Entertainment, Barbara Whitman, Hazy Mills Productions, Yonge Street Theatricals, Frank Marshall, Rich Entertainment Group & Jeremiah J. Harris, Mary Lu Roffe, David Shapiro & Mark Losher, John H. Tyson, Patty Baker, Rodney Rigby, John Gore Organization, Kate Capshaw & Steven Spielberg, James L. Nederlander, Creative Partners Productions, Sharon Karmazin, The Forstalls, Jamie deRoy, David Barnett, Barbara Freitag, Universal Theatrical Group, and Leah Dagen & Jimmy Wilson.

The creative team for Good Night, Oscar includes Rachel Hauck (Set Design), Emilio Sosa (Costume Design), Carolina Ortiz Herrera and Ben Stanton (Lighting Design), Andre Pluess (Sound Design), Chris Fenwick (Music Supervision), J. Jared Janas (Wig, Hair and Make-Up Design), Stephen Kopel (Casting), and Jacqueline E. Lawton (Dramaturgy).




