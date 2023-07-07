Rush Tickets For THE COTTAGE Are Available Beginning Today

A limited number of $39 rush tickets for The Cottage will be available through TodayTix beginning July 7.

By: Jul. 07, 2023

Broadway previews begin tonight, Friday, July 7 for the new American comedy The Cottage, written by Sandy Rustin and directed by Tony Award winner Jason Alexander (“Seinfeld”) making his Broadway directorial debut. The Cottage opens on July 24 at the Hayes Theater (240 West 44th Street) for a strictly limited engagement through October 29.

A limited number of $39 rush tickets for The Cottage will be available through TodayTix beginning 7/7/23. Tickets for that day’s performance(s) will be available on the TodayTix app at 9am each day on a first-come, first-served basis. Users can download the app and “unlock” rush tickets by sharing the program on social media ahead of their desired performance day.

The Cottage will star Emmy Award winner Eric McCormack (“Will & Grace”), Tony Award nominee Laura Bell Bundy (Legally Blonde), Tony Award nominee Lilli Cooper (Tootsie), Alex Moffat (“Saturday Night Live”), Nehal Joshi (The Phantom of the Opera), and Dana Steingold (Beetlejuice). Understudies Michelle Federer (Wicked OBC), Matthew Floyd Miller (“American Crime Story: Impeachment”), Tony Roach (Flying Over Sunset), and Jamie Ann Romero (“The Punisher”) complete the cast.

Set in the bucolic English countryside in 1923, The Cottage is a rollicking tale of sex, betrayal and love which explodes when one woman decides to be wildly indiscreet about her indiscretions and expose her latest affair to both her husband — and to her lover’s wife. The true meaning of fate, identity and marriage are called into question as an unpredictable and hilarious web of secrets begins to unravel.

The creative team is Paul Tate dePoo III (Scenic Design), Sydney Maresca (Costume Design), Jiyoun “Jiji” Chang (Lighting Design), Justin Ellington (Sound Design), and Laura Stanczyk (Casting Director).

The Cottage is produced by Broadway & Beyond Theatricals (Victoria Lang, Ryan Bogner, Tracey McFarland), Martian Entertainment (Carl White, Gregory Rae), and Cornice Productions (Eric Cornell, Jack Sennott). Broadway & Beyond Theatricals will Executive Produce and Martian Entertainment serves as General Manager.




