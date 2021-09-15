Rubbish Comedy Collective Launches In New York City

Rubbish Comedy Collective, a brand-new home to all things comedy, has officially launched in New York City.

Offering classes online and in-person, Rubbish is the freshest option for novice and seasoned students alike to learn or hone their comedy skills. Taught by some of the city's top comedians, Rubbish currently offers classes in improvisation, sketch, character, clowning, freestyle hip-hop improvisation, and on-camera audition technique.

With plans to take up residency with an existing local theatre in the very near future, Rubbish Comedy Collective is also currently taking performer and show submissions via their website.

In a commitment to amplifying voices not previously spotlit in the comedy world, Rubbish Comedy Collective prioritizes representation and equity and is offering scholarships on a case-by-case basis.

Class information/registration, performer submissions, and more information can be found at www.rubbishcomedy.com