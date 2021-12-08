Rubbish Comedy Collective Announces New Residency At Dixon Place

Rubbish Comedy Collective has announced a brand new performance residency at Dixon Place Theatre. Their first performance, "A Night of Rubbish Comedy: Improv!" will be held on Monday, December 20th at 7:30 p.m.

"A Night of Rubbish Comedy: Improv!"

Enjoy a night of improvisational comedy including the renowned improv group, Entirely From Memory, as well as two brand-new improv teams cast, directed, and rehearsed by Rubbish Comedy Collective.

General Admission

$18 in advance

$21 at the door

Students/Seniors

$15 in advance

$18 at the door

Purchase Tickets Here: http://dixonplace.org/performances/a-night-of-rubbish-comedy-improv/

Rubbish Comedy Collective is a brand new comedy school and performance collective founded by former members of the world's best comedy pillars including Upright Citizen's Brigade, Magnet, The Pit, Second City, and many, many more. Rubbish Comedy Collective believes that becoming a better comedian goes hand in hand with becoming a better human. They are a community that cultivates equity, representation, integrity, and transparency. Rubbish Comedy believes in comedic, creative expression that is bold, brave, joyful, and kind; where the best results come from you being RADICALLY YOU.

An artistic incubator since 1986, Dixon Place is a Bessie and Obie Award-winning non-profit institution committed to supporting the creative process by presenting original works of theatre, dance, music, puppetry, circus arts, literature and visual art at all stages of development. Presenting over 1000 creators a year, this local haven inspires and encourages diverse artists of all stripes and callings to take risks, generate new ideas, and consummate new practices.

The artist's experience is given top priority through our professional atmosphere and remuneration, and their process is enhanced by our adventurous audiences. With a renewed commitment to racial equity and justice, Dixon Place is a local haven for creativity as well as an international model for the open exploration of the process of creation.