Roundabout Names Miranda Haymon Resident Director

Haymon joined Roundabout in 2017 as a Directing Fellow.

Roundabout Theatre Company (Todd Haimes, Artistic Director/CEO) has just announced Miranda Haymon as Resident Director. After joining Roundabout in 2017 as a Directing Fellow, Haymon became an Associate Artist and more recently, has spent time creating and overseeing Roundabout's Directors Group, and developing Dave Harris' new play Exception to the Rule. That premiere, postponed by COVID 19, will return to Roundabout's lineup in 2021.

Roundabout's resources will be available to Haymon to develop their own work as a Resident Director. In addition to the work Haymon personally directs at Roundabout, they will also have a strong voice in season planning and contribute to the overall artistic goals of Roundabout.

Current Directing Fellow Cristina Angeles has been named as an Associate Artist - a group of artists who develop work at Roundabout and contribute artistic insight into planning. Angeles most recently Assistant Directed both A Soldier's Play and 72 Miles to Go...

"Since the uniquely talented Miranda Haymon joined Roundabout in 2017, I have been continuously impressed by Miranda's work, from early days as an Assistant Director on our Broadway production of Travesties to spearheading the new Directors Group. Miranda has proven to be a leader in various artistic roles in the theater and this appointment is the natural evolution of our continued investment in them," said Artistic Director and CEO Todd Haimes. "Both Miranda and Cristina have contributed enormously to the recent artistic successes at Roundabout and are extraordinary examples of the future of leadership in our industry."

The Roundabout Directing Fellowship was launched in 2017 to create a long-term, meaningful relationship between Roundabout and a young director. The fellows have included Whitney White (2017 Fellow; current Associate Artist), Miranda Haymon (2018), Kathleen Capdesuñer (2019), Cristina Angeles (2020). The Fellowship is intended to foster new relationships with, and to create a launchpad for, artists who have traditionally been denied equitable opportunities in the theatre industry and ensure an artistic home for early-career directors.

Miranda Haymon is a Princess Grace Award/Honoraria-winning writer, director, and deviser of performance. Recent projects include Really, Really Gorgeous (The Tank), Everybody (Sarah Lawrence College), In the Penal Colony (Next Door @ NYTW, The Tank) and Mondo Tragic (National Black Theater). Miranda is a Resident Director at Roundabout Theatre Company and The Tank, a New Georges Affiliate Artist, a Space on Ryder Farm 2019 Creative Resident, member of the Lincoln Center Theater Directors Lab, and the Wingspace Mentorship Program. Miranda is a 2019/20 New York Theatre Workshop 2050 Directing Fellow, a Manhattan Theatre Club Directing Fellow, and a former Allen Lee Hughes Directing Fellow at Arena Stage. BA Wesleyan University. Upcoming: Exception to the Rule (Roundabout Underground). www.mirandahaymon.com

Cristina Angeles is an Afrolatina director, writer, and theater maker whose mission is to create empathy and conversation by directing new plays and musicals, as well as socially conscious adaptations of classics that place women of color at the forefront. Her work challenges the preconceived notions of what the American Theater can be, while confronting the intersections between our public, private, and political selves. Cristina holds a BA in Theatre from Barnard College at Columbia University and was the 2019-20 Roundabout Directing Fellow. She has worked in the Williamstown Theatre Festival Directing Corps, the SDCF Observership Program, and as an assistant director at The New York Theatre Workshop, The Public Theater, and on Broadway. Today, Cristina is a 2020-21 Drama League Directing Fellow, and the Founding Artistic Director of Checkmark Productions, an NYC based company dedicated to BIPOC artists and the telling of their stories in theater and film. Checkmark most recently produced Eliana Pipes's newest play, DREAM HOU$E (2019 Leah Ryan Prize, 2019 O'Neill Finalist,) at Ars Nova's ANT Fest directed by Cristina, and is currently developing TONI, a new series inspired by the life of Marie Antoinette written by Cristina.

Roundabout Theatre Company celebrates the power of theatre by spotlighting classics from the past, cultivating new works of the present, and educating minds for the future. A not-for-profit company, Roundabout fulfills that mission by producing familiar and lesser-known plays and musicals; discovering and supporting talented playwrights; reducing the barriers that can inhibit theatergoing; collaborating with a diverse team of artists; building educational experiences; and archiving over five decades of production history.

Roundabout Theatre Company presents a variety of plays, musicals and new works on its five stages: Broadway's American Airlines Theatre, Studio 54 and Stephen Sondheim Theatre, and Off-Broadway's Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre, which houses the Laura Pels Theatre and Black Box Theatre.

American Airlines is the official airline of Roundabout Theatre Company. Roundabout productions are supported, in part, with public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Cuomo and the New York State Legislature.

