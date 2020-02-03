Ross Pino: Into the Light Solo Exhibition Announced at LIC Arts Open Gallery
Ross Pino is an artist that shines light into the darkness. "Into the Light" He is an advocate for mental health awareness through the arts and entertainment. Through his artistry, he shows pathways into the light through destructive and negative thought patterns.
In his own life, Ross managed a childhood of instability, navigating a household of addiction. Through frequent moves, Ross found his first creative outlet in skateboarding. As a young adult, he honed this sense of style into a love of fashion and art where he established a career in NYC as an actor and model.
A self-taught artist, Ross began painting alongside his young daughter. Inspired by her child-like play with paints, his light, playful style emerged and blended with his raw, edgy landscapes. "Into the Light" forays into Ross's obsession with anatomy, apocalypses, numerical synchronicities, and poetry to spell out a spiritual pathway to peace and release. A portion of proceeds from art sales in benefit of mental health advocacy group, "The Fountainhead".
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
We're celebrating the birthday of Tony nominee Alex Brightman by giving you the chance to see which of Beetlejuice's iconic characters you are with so... (read more)
HADESTOWN Announces Initial 2021 Tour Dates
Hadestown announced the first of its 2021 tour dates today!... (read more)
Steven Sater Tweets Updates on SPRING AWAKENING Movie and ALICE BY HEART Revival
Tonight on social media, writer Steven Sater fielded some questions on his various projects, including a revival of Alice by Heart and an update on th... (read more)
Glee's Dot-Marie Jones Joins the Cast of ROCK OF AGES at New World Stages as the First Woman to Play Dennis Dupree
Producer Michael Cohl/S2BN Entertainment, in association with Barry Habib, Scott Prisand/Seth Fass, Tony Smith, and Randi Zuckerberg/Mara Burros-Sandl... (read more)
Breaking: Brady Dalton Richards, James Romney, Paul Thornley & More Will Join HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD on Broadway
Producers Sonia Friedman and Colin Callender have just announced the third Broadway cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child who will start performan... (read more)
Photo Coverage: Broadway Unites to Honor the Late, Great Jerry Herman
As BroadwayWorld reported last month, Tony Award winning composer and lyricist Jerry Herman passed away at 88 years old. Just yesterday, Broadway unit... (read more)