Rory O'Malley and Mary Testa Join Latest Episodes THE AUDITION HELPER Podcast
Previous episodes feature Aladdin's Telly Leung, To Kill a Mockingbird's Erin Wilhelmi, Rocky's Margo Seibert and more.
Tony Nominees Rory O'Malley and Mary Testa are the latest Broadway actors interviewed by The Audition Helper Podcast.
Rory O'Malley was nominated for his performance as Elder McKinley in the original cast of The Book of Mormon. Most recently, O'Malley was seen on Broadway in Hamilton as the King George. He can currently be seen on Apple TV's Central Park co-starring Josh Gad and Daveed Diggs. O'Malley discusses his trials and tribulations with child adoption as well as his theatre training.
Mary Testa received her third Tony nomination for her performance as Aunt Eller in the Daniel Fish revival of Oklahoma. She also appeared on Broadway in Barnum, On the Town (Tony nomination), directed by George C. Wolfe, Wicked, Xanadu (Tony nomination) and 42nd Street. Mary drops by to talk about her experience on Broadway over the course of four decades, and her attitude towards the current Broadway shutdown due to COVID.
Listen to the episodes below!
Previous interviews include Aladdin's Telly Leung, To Kill a Mockingbird's Erin Wilhelmi, and Rocky's Margo Seibert can also be heard.
TheAuditionHelper.com offers audition coaching for professional actors via video conferencing.
